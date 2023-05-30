FIFA 23 offers a host of tactical adjustments that can be made to your Ultimate Team. There are many meta options, and the 3-4-2-1 is perhaps a slightly underrated formation in the FUT community.

Utilising an overpowered tactic is essential to success in FUT. It could help you improve your FUT Champions rank, or even help you to navigate a tough online FUT Draft campaign. Tactics can also be hugely beneficial in offline modes. For example, they could help you win the most significant honours in Career Mode.

Three-at-the-back formations are renowned for their tactical flexibility. They can easily become defensive or offensive formations in an instant. A compact defensive shape and quick attacking transitions make for a solid tactical setup in FIFA 23.

However, a well-structured set of custom tactics and player instructions must accompany the formation to deliver success. Here is our view on the best 3-4-2-1 tactics in FUT this year.

Read more: FIFA 23: Best 4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow) Tactics

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 65

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 40

40 Players In Box: 5

5 Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first step to creating the best 3-4-2-1 tactic is to decide on the defensive structure. We first opted for a balanced defensive style. This means that players will maintain their defensive positions and not press the opposition recklessly.

The width was set at 35, we want the wide midfielders to create natural width. The remaining players will tuck inside to support a strong possession game.

Defensive depth is set at 65, this tactic comes with some risk defensively, but with immense potential in attack. We want to be positioned high up the pitch, to spring into attack in an instant.

Onto the offensive side of the tactic, we again opted for a balanced approach while in possession. Our team will maintain their formation in the build-up phase, which can help us build periods of sustained possession.

The chance creation is set at direct passing as we want players to be more adventurous upon penetrating the final third. Players will make runs beyond the lines of the opposition as they look to receive dangerous opportunities in front of the goal.

Width is set at 40, we want to maintain a narrow shape, so it is difficult for the opposition to play out of our press. This narrow structure also aids quick passing exchanges in the centre of the pitch.

Players in the box are set at five in this system. The three forwards will often be joined by the two wide midfielders in the penalty area.

We opted for two players in the box for corners and free kicks. But you should adjust this figure to whichever works for you in FUT this year.

Read more: Best FIFA 23 TOTS Cards So Far (Ranked)

Player Instructions

The individual player instructions are another crucial aspect of constructing the perfect 3-4-2-1 tactic in FIFA 23.

The goalkeeper can be left untouched, but a more aggressive sweeper-keeper role could be effective depending on your play style.

The central defenders are recommended to be kept on the default player instructions. We want them to maintain their position and perform their typical defensive role.

The wide midfielders are both defenders and attackers in this system. They will provide defensive cover out wide and attack the wide areas. They are given the instructions to come back on defence, stay wide and get in behind.

The central midfielders will be tasked with the primary role of offering constant defensive coverage. They are told to stay back while attacking and cover centre.

Finally, the strikers are all given the instructions to stay central and get in behind. We want them to overload the opposition defence, which will often leave one of the forwards free while on the attack.

This 3-4-2-1 tactic is ideal for players who like to attack and defend with high intensity. This tactic allows you to attack and defend as an entire unit, which creates numerical overloads all over the pitch.

Why not try it out in your FUT team, and see if your results experience an upturn? But make sure your team features players with a high stamina attribute, as they will be running non-stop in this FIFA 23 tactic.