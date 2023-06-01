FIFA 23 offers a wealth of potential tactical tweaks this year. Our 3-4-3 tactic offers compactness, counter-attacking threat, and most importantly exciting football.

The 3-4-3 formation is not necessarily one of the most popular formations in FUT, but our tactics and player instructions help form a dangerous tactical package overall.

These tactics can be deployed across FIFA 23's various game modes. In Ultimate Team, it could help improve your FUT Champions ranking, or help you win an online FUT Draft. Perhaps you could even use this tactic to lead a team to success in Career Mode. Tactics are crucial to success in any part of FIFA 23, they can give you the upper hand from the moment a game kicks off.

Three-at-the-back formations do carry risks out of possession. Many players will get forward into attacking positions leaving space in behind when possession is turned over. You must use players with a high pace and stamina attribute, so they can quickly cover ground in attacking and defensive situations.

To get the most out of the 3-4-3 formation, it is a necessity that you deploy a strong set of custom tactics and player instructions. We have put the work in to devise a meta tactic for the formation. Here is our take on the best tactics in FUT.

Tactics Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 55

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 45

45 Players In Box: 5

5 Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first part of customising this FUT tactic relates to the defensive structure of the team. We opted for a balanced defensive style, the defensive players must maintain their shape, as this team could be exposed in the wide areas.

The defensive width was set at 40, we will focus on remaining compact in the central areas, while allowing the wide men to cover the channels.

Depth was set at 55, it promotes high-intensity football and helps to keep the team high up the pitch. Increasing the depth any further may have made the team vulnerable to counter-attacks down the wings.

In terms of the offensive setup, we opted for a balanced build-up style. We want to maintain our formation in the initial build-up phase, this will help to build lengthy periods of possession.

The form of chance creation we have opted for is direct passing. This means that the attacking players will make runs behind the opposition's defensive line. The team will look to play direct defence-splitting balls to put the attackers through on goal.

The width was set at 45 as we want to remain quite compact, so the team can transition to its defensive duties almost seamlessly.

Players in the box are set at five; the four wide men will join the striker in the box to receive opportunities.

Corners and free kicks are mostly down to your personal preference. We chose two players in the box for these situations, but feel free to apply whatever typically works for you in Ultimate Team.

Player Instructions

The player instructions represent the final stage of building this 3-4-3 FUT tactic.

The goalkeeper and central defenders can remain on the default instructions for this system.

The wide midfielders are given the instructions to stay wide and get in behind - they will help our primary aim which is to overload the wide areas.

The central midfielders are told to stay back while attacking. We need them to be reliable defensive cover, and plug any gaps that emerge when the team loses possession.

The wingers are given individual instructions to cut inside and get in behind. They will make inside runs leaving space that the wide midfielders can take advantage of. They will help to progress the ball from deep, but once the ball is in the final third, they will operate as an out-and-out forward.

Finally, the striker is told to stay central and get in behind - this means that in total five players will be looking to penetrate the opposition defence which will lead to frequent attacking overloads.

This 3-4-3 tactic is ideal for players who wish to play with high intensity and constant attacking threat in FIFA 23. Why not try it out with your Ultimate Team, and see if your ability to find the net dramatically increases?