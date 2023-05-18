FIFA 23 features many meta formations in Ultimate Team. The 4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow) is a popular formation in each edition of the game and is always a strong option. The formation is perfect for a possession-based approach in FUT.

Deploying a meta tactic is absolutely essential to success in this year's game. Whether you are looking to improve your FUT Champions ranking or win major trophies in Career Mode. Having several reliable systems you can rely on is vital in order to gain the upper hand over your opponent in FUT.

The 4-1-2-1-2 has been one of the most popular formations across the FIFA 23 cycle, regardless of any patches and updates made to the match engine.

However, to get the most out of the formation, the necessary tactics and player instructions must be implemented.

Here we will offer our take on the ideal tactics, instructions and roles for the 4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow) formation in Ultimate Team.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 40

40 Players In Box: Four

Four Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first part of building this FIFA 23 tactic is the general setup of the team, in and out of possession.

In terms of the defensive style, we opted for a balanced approach so that our team maintains their natural shape. In such a narrow setup, it is vital that the central areas are as compact as possible.

The width is set at 35 as we want to be defensively solid centrally and force the opposition into the wide areas.

The depth is 60 as we want to defend high up the pitch and be well-prepared to be effective in offensive transition.

Our offensive style is also set on balance. The team should maintain its formation until the ball is progressed into the opposition's defensive third.

Chance creation is set to direct passing. Once we have possession in the final third, we want our players to make quick attacking movements. By utilising quick passing exchanges, opposition defenders can be forced to abandon their positions to track various runs. This will create more space for unmarked attackers to exploit.

The width is set at 40 as we wish to maintain our narrow shape while attacking. Players should be positioned close to each other, to ensure the ball carrier always has an abundance of passing options.

Players in the box are set at four, our front three should be joined by one of the central midfielders in the penalty area.

Set-piece setups are down to your personal preference.

Player Instructions

The goalkeeper instructions should be adjusted to your personal test. If your keeper has a decent pace and reflex attribute, then it may be beneficial to deploy them in a sweeper-keeper role.

The fullbacks are told to stay back while attacking and to overlap. This means they will offer a wide passing option from deep while ensuring they are in a strong position to defend counter-attacks.

The central defenders remain on the default instructions in this FIFA 23 tactic.

The central defensive midfielder is given the instructions to cover centre and stay back while attacking. They have a huge responsibility to protect the central defensive area, as the central midfielders may have to cover the wide areas at times.

The central midfielders remain on default instructions, we want them to operate as complete midfielders. They should support the possession while tracking opposition runners when the team do not have the ball.

The central attacking midfielder will operate as a third attacking option. They are told to get into the box for cross, in order to provide late runs that will be difficult for defenders to track.

The strikers as with most meta Ultimate Team tactics, are told to stay central and get in behind. We want them to play on the shoulder of the opposition defence, and exploit the space that the midfielders create via their provocative possession play.

The attacking players should receive regular opportunities in this system. The patient passing style of the midfield players should lure the opposition into defending higher up the pitch and leaving space behind them.

This 4-1-2-1-2 tactic is ideal for players that want to deploy a strong possession game. It can allow FIFA 23 players to have exceptional control over their opponent when in possession of the ball.

This tactic features one of the most meta formations in FUT this year. Why not test it out with your Ultimate Team? Maybe you could replicate the scintillating possession style of prime Barcelona.