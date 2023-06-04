FIFA 23 features more tactical options than ever, yet the 4-1-2-1-2 that has existed since FUT's creation remains one of the top formations.

The 4-1-2-1-2 is often a viable setup in each edition of Ultimate Team. It is well-liked by the FUT community due to its versatility in being strong in defensive and offensive situations.

The formation has been overshadowed by more meta formations such as 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-2-1 in recent years. However, this year we have devised an excellent tactic that could make the 4-1-2-1-2 great again.

Tactics play a huge part in FIFA 23. In Ultimate Team, you can have the most meta players, but they need a suitable formation to match. Deploying an effective tactic could help your team to achieve an improved FUT Champions ranking, or maybe help your pursuit of winning an Ultimate FUT Draft.

However, you could also utilise a solid tactic to win major honours in the offline scene of Career Mode. Tactics provide a platform for any potential success across FIFA 23's modes. Players need the correct system and environment to excel on the pitch.

Our 4-1-2-1-2 formation could deliver just that, but you need to implement the necessary custom tactics and player instructions to reach the tactic's maximum potential. Here is our take on the best 4-1-2-1-2 tactics in FUT this year.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 45

45 Depth: 65

Offence

Build-up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players In Box: Five

Five Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first step to constructing this FIFA 23 tactic is organising the defensive shape. We opted for a balanced defensive style, as we need our team to be compact and tough to break down out of possession. Pressing the opposition more aggressively would leave unnecessary gaps in the team's structure.

The width is set at 45, we want the team to defend in a slightly narrow fashion, as we have just one defensive midfielder covering the ground in front of the defence.

The defensive depth of 65 allows us to defend high up the pitch and be strongly suited to benefit from breakaway opportunities. The idea of this tactic is to be proactive both on and off the ball.

Onto the offensive custom tactics, we again opted for a balanced approach in terms of build-up style. We do not have a huge amount of defensive cover, so we want to avoid taking risks in possession until the ball reaches the final third.

The form of chance creation we opted for is direct passing. This is simply incredibly effective in the FUT match engine and guarantees our pacey attackers an abundance of chances in on goal.

The attacking width remains at the default setting of 50.

Players in the box are set at five for this tactic; the two strikers will be joined by three onrushing midfielders that will attack the penalty area.

The set-piece tactics should be adjusted based on what is proven to be effective for you in Ultimate Team. We opted for two, but if you prefer to make deliveries into the box then you may want to commit more numbers to the area in these situations.

Player Instructions

The individual player instructions are also crucial to any potential success with this 4-1-2-1-2 tactic.

The goalkeeper and central defenders can be left on the default settings. They should perform their traditional roles in this system.

The fullbacks are told to stay back while attacking and to overlap. They will perform what is mainly a defensive role, while occasionally providing a passing option out wide.

The central defensive midfielder is told to cover centre and stay back while attacking. They will provide constant cover for the back four.

The wide midfielders are simply told to cut inside for this tactic. They will help to pack the midfield areas and support the possessional play.

The central attacking midfielder is given the instructions to get into the box for cross and come back on defence. They will operate as a third attacker in possession and extra defensive cover while out of possession.

The strikers are given the typically overpowered instructions to stay central and get in behind.

This 4-1-2-1-2 tactic is perfect for fluid possessional play in the middle of the pitch. It can genuinely compete with the more meta formations in the game. Why not try out the formation in FIFA 23, and throw it back to the early days of FUT?