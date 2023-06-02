FIFA 23 features a variety of choices when it comes to team shape. The 4-1-3-2 is a formation few players tend to try out, but it suits the meta perfectly with a strong set of tactics and player instructions.

The 4-1-3-2 system is often left untouched by most FUT players. The system is relatively new to the game and provides an unusual structure compared to popular formations like the 4-2-3-1. The system is similar to the classic 4-1-2-1-2 formation with a slightly more defensive twist.

Forming a strong combination of custom tactics and player instructions is crucial to winning games in Ultimate Team. Applying a setup that suits the meta of the game could help you improve your FUT Champions ranking, or maybe even lead you to glory in the Ultimate FUT Draft.

Also, bear in mind that these tactics can also be used as a platform for success in offline modes. You could use these tactics to win the biggest honours such as the UEFA Champions League in Career Mode.

Here is our offering on the best 4-1-3-2 tactics in FIFA 23.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players In Box: Five

Five Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first aspect of building this 4-1-3-2 tactic is to devise the defensive structure of the team. We opted for a balanced defensive style so that our team will primarily maintain their shape. We do not want players to press recklessly, which will leave gaps in the team's defensive areas.

The defensive width is set at 40, we want to be compact and narrow after we lose the ball. The main aim of this system is to be solid defensively while maintaining several creative outlets that can spring defence into attack.

The depth is set at 60 as we wish to perform the majority of our defending high up the pitch. This can aid our proactive approach of attempting to quickly turn defence into attack.

In terms of the offensive setup, we opted for a balanced approach to build up play. The team will look to play a short possession game in the middle of the pitch.

The form of chance creation we decided to proceed with was direct passing. This is incredibly effective, as it means that the attacking players will make penetrative runs once the ball progresses into the final third. Our team will look to overload the opposition defence, to earn clear-cut opportunities in front of the goal.

The attacking width remains at the default 50. This provides an ideal balance between promoting a strong possession game.

Players in the box are set at five; the two strikers can be joined by three midfielders who will make late runs into the danger area.

The set-piece setup is mainly down to personal preference. We opted for two players in the box as this is beneficial for playing short passes in these situations.

Player Instructions

The individual player instructions are also crucial to achieving success with the 4-1-3-2 formation.

The goalkeeper and central defenders can be left on the default instructions. They should perform their orthodox defensive roles, as the remaining players will all contribute to the team's offensive play.

The fullbacks are given the instructions to stay back while attacking and overlap. They will primarily maintain their defensive positions, but provide a wide passing angle for the midfield players when required.

The central defensive midfielder is told to stay back while attacking and cover centre. They will provide the main cover for the defence.

The wide midfielders are simply told to cut inside. They will help to support a strong possessional approach in the middle of the park, as well as aiding the team's compactness out of possession.

The central midfielder is given the sole instruction of get into the box for cross. They will make late attacking runs from deep, which will be tough for opposition defenders to keep track of.

The strikers are told to stay central and get in behind. This is simply the most effective set of instructions for centre forwards in the FUT match engine.

The 4-1-3-2 can provide a unique tactical option in FIFA 23. Why not try it out in your Ultimate Team? Maybe you can find success without strictly sticking to the meta formations.