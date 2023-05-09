FIFA 23 contains many meta formations which often change over the game's cycle. However, the 4-2-2-2 is usually one of the best formations regardless of any updates and patches to FUT.

Carefully thought-out tactics can provide huge in-game advantages in FIFA 23. You could have some of the leading meta players in the game, but they require effective tactics and instructions to excel in Ultimate Team. Adapting your tactics to suit the meta could be the difference in moving up ranks in FUT Champions.

The 4-2-2-2 is one of FUT's most popular formations each year. In FIFA 23 it is just as strong as usual and offers an ideal shape for a fast-paced tiki-taka style.

While the formation is widely used across FUT, it requires the implementation of certain tactics and player instructions to provide the greatest results in the FIFA 23 match engine.

Here we will outline our chosen tactics for the 4-2-2-2 system including the player roles and team setup both in and out of possession.

Best 4-2-2-2 Tactics in FIFA 23

The first step to creating the best 4-2-2-2 tactic is deciding on how your FUT team will operate in the offensive and defensive areas of the pitch.

We have opted for a balanced defensive style for the team to maintain a neutral shape when not in possession. This FIFA 23 formation features four attacking players, so it must maintain its defensive shape to avoid being caught out on the counter-attack. Rather than pressing after losing possession, the team is focused on regrouping into their covering positions.

The defensive width is set at 40. The 4-2-2-2 is generally a narrow setup in FUT. A narrow defensive shape is important to avoid the team leaving gaps in central areas when transitioning from attack to defence.

In terms of defensive depth we opted for 65 - a high defensive line is essential to keeping the team on the front foot. Defensively the team generally is set up high and narrow making it extremely compact off the ball in Ultimate Team.

For offensive tactics, we first selected a fast build-up style. The defensive tactics mean the team will likely recover possession high up the pitch and in central areas. The intention is to attack quickly and take risks in possession. By doing this you can take advantage of the opposition being out of position.

The chance creation style of the tactic is best suited to direct passing. This means that the strikers will make runs in behind the defence, as soon as the team has possession of the ball in the attacking third.

The attacking width is set at 45, and the play is stretched slightly once possession is won, but still, the focus is on playing in the central areas with this FIFA 23 tactic.

Four players in the box are ideal so your central attacking midfielders join the strikers for deliveries into the penalty area.

Corners and free kicks are solely down to your personal preference in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Player Instructions

The individual player instructions are also crucial to this FUT tactic.

The goalkeeper's instructions are mainly down to your judgement. However, it may be wise to deploy your shot-stopper in a sweeper-keeper role. This can help to weigh the odds in your favour when defending one-on-one opportunities in FIFA 23.

The fullbacks must be instructed to stay back while attacking, and overlap. The team lacks true touchline wingers, so the fullbacks need to provide defensive cover out wide. They can also offer themselves as a passing option from deep to support the possession when needed.

The central defenders are kept on their default setting - giving them any other instructions would likely be a hindrance more than a benefit in Ultimate Team.

Both of the central defensive midfielders were given the stay back while attacking setting in our tactic. They were also told to cover the central areas, as the players ahead of them will have little defensive responsibility. They are the sole cover to the back four and are a huge part of this FIFA 23 tactic.

The central attacking midfielders are to remain on default instructions. We want them to support the attack on a situational basis. At times, they may enter the area if there is space, or they may remain in a deeper position creating for the forwards.

Ideally, the attacking midfielders should be able to maintain their position in the central areas, to provide a link between the defensive midfielders and the strikers.

The strikers are both set on the stay central support runs option and are told to get in behind for attacking runs. They should always be prepared for the attacking midfielders to feed through balls to them.

How Should These Tactics Play Out?

The overall aim of these instructions is to maintain a solid defensive shape, with just the front four playing with freedom in attack.

The attacking midfielders should be players with high dribbling stats to attract defenders to track them - the likes of Lionel Messi would be ideal for this role. Fast attackers will always have space in behind, as the opposing defence is forced to push higher to deal with the play-makers in the two CAM positions.

As is the case with all FUT tactics, fast and physical defenders offer a huge advantage. This system is extremely solid centrally, and most importantly you need pace in the fullback areas.

