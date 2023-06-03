FIFA 23 features a wide range of tactical options that can be used in FUT. The 4-2-4 is about as attacking as they come, it is a perfect formation for players who like to take risks in Ultimate Team.

The 4-2-4 can create unstoppable attacking pressure with the correct custom tactics and instructions. It requires excellent awareness and concentration on the defensive end but can reap huge rewards offensively.

Tactics form a crucial basis for winning games in FIFA 23. You could have some of the most meta cards in the game, but to thrive you need a tactic that suits them, and your own play style.

Whether you are looking to progress up the FUT Champions ranking ladder, or perhaps triumph in the Ultimate FUT Draft - a carefully thought-out tactic could help your club reach the pinnacle of Ultimate Team. But also bear in mind that custom tactics are also crucial to offline play. Perhaps you want to win the biggest trophies in Career Mode, and our tactics could help guide you towards that goal.

The 4-2-4 is well known in FIFA for its relentless attacking force. The formation relies on pushing a majority of the team forward in search of winning the ball quickly and scoring goals. This formation is the definition of 'high risk-high reward' - the team presses high and attacks in numbers with the knowledge that there are defensive gaps behind them.

However, FUT players that are extremely confident in their defensive abilities may excel with the 4-2-4 this year. At times defensive overloads will have to be dealt with, but that could be a worthy sacrifice for the strength in attack.

Without further ado, here is our take on the best 4-2-4 tactics in FIFA 23, from overall team tactics to individual instructions.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive style: Press After Possession Loss

Press After Possession Loss Width: 35

35 Depth: 65

Offence

Build-up Play: Fast Build-Up

Fast Build-Up Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 55

55 Players In Box: Six

Six Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first part of building this FUT tactic is the team's overall tactical setup.

In terms of the defensive style, we begin with the press after possession loss. We want our team to be proactive when we do not have possession, in seeking to win the ball back as quickly as possible. The team know that if the press is beaten, then the opposition will have a great chance to score. We must press aggressively both in numbers and in nature.

The defensive width is set at 35, we want to keep the central areas extremely compact to aid a strong pressing game.

The depth of the defensive line is set at 65, this will help the team get back onto the front foot after losing the ball.

Onto the attacking setup of the team. We first opted for a fast build-up style. To take advantage of our numerical superiority on the break, we must attack fast. By progressing the ball quickly, the opposition will often not have time to reorganise themselves.

Chance creation is set to direct passing, this means that the front four will constantly make attacking runs beyond the defence.

The width is set at 55 as we want to stretch the opposition's defence and force them to leave gaps in central areas.

In terms of players in the box, six is ideal to overload a back four or back five.

The set piece setup is mainly down to personal preference, we decided on two players in the box, but feel free to customise this to what works best for you.

Player Instructions

Individual player instructions are also important to this tactic.

The goalkeeper should be put on a sweeper-keeper role to save one on one opportunities more frequently.

The central defenders can remain on the default settings.

The fullbacks should be given the instructions to stay back while attacking and overlap. They will be almost solely responsible for defending the wide areas.

The central midfielders are simply told to cover centre.

The wingers are kept on the default instructions besides being told to come back on defence. They will occasionally help to stop opposition counter-attacks. They will need to always be an option to collect the ball out wide and drive with it from deep areas. Or to run behind in the wide areas when the opportunity arises.

The strikers are given the typical instructions to stay central and get in behind.

This 4-2-4 tactic is suitable for only the boldest of players. If you enjoy playing a full 90 minutes of high-intensity football, then why not try out this tactic with your Ultimate Team?