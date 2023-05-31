FIFA 23 features many formations that are well-suited to dominating possession in Ultimate Team. The 4-3-1-2 is one of the strongest options, due to its compact central midfield.

The 4-3-1-2 is often one of the most popular tactical options in FUT. It offers a stacked midfield area which can overwhelm the opposition. Two forwards can benefit from the creativity of the midfield four.

Evaluating your tactical approach is crucial to long-term success in FIFA 23. In Ultimate Team, applying a meta set of tactics could help you achieve more victories in FUT Champions. Perhaps you could even utilise our tactics to help you win an Ultimate Online FUT Draft.

However, you could also take advantage of custom tactics in offline modes. Your quest to win the greatest honours in Career Mode could be helped by our 4-3-1-2 tactics. They are useful beyond the Ultimate Team game mode in FIFA 23.

To get the most out of the 4-3-1-2 formation, you must apply an ideal set of custom tactics and individual player instructions. Here is our take on the best custom tactics in FIFA 23 this year.

Read more: FIFA 23: Best 5-1-2-2 Tactics

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players In Box: 4

4 Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first step to constructing this tactic is to decide on the team's setup, both in and out of possession.

We first opted for a balanced defensive style. We need our team to maintain their natural shape out of possession, and to avoid pressing needlessly.

The defensive width is set at 40, as we want to take advantage of our strong central areas and remain compact in defence.

The depth of the defence is set at 60. This will help us to counter-attack quickly and immediately get onto the front foot after winning the ball.

In terms of the offensive setup, we have again opted for a balanced style in terms of build-up. The team will maintain its shape in the deeper areas, without taking too many risks in possession.

The form of chance creation we selected was direct passing. This means that after the ball reaches the final third, the attackers will regularly make runs beyond the defence to receive through balls.

The attacking width is set at 50 for this 4-3-1-2 tactic. The team will stretch the play slightly in the offensive half of the pitch.

Players in the box are set at four. The two strikers will be joined by the central attacking midfielder and one of the central midfielders in the penalty area.

The corner and free kicks setups are mainly down to your personal preference. We prefer two players in the box for these situations, but ensure you tailor this to what works best for you in FIFA 23.

Read more: 15 Best Kits On FIFA 23 (Ranked)

Player Instructions

The individual player instructions are also vital to the potential success of this tactic.

The goalkeeper and central defenders can be left on the default player instructions.

The fullbacks are given the instructions to stay back while attacking and overlap. They will provide the primary width in what is an extremely narrow formation.

Two of the central midfielders are told to cover centre and stay back while attacking. They will form a double pivot while in possession.

The third central midfielder will be told to get forward and get into the box for cross. They will operate as a fourth attacking option, that will make runs from deep areas.

The central attacking midfielder is kept on the default instructions for this 4-3-1-2 tactic. They will maintain their central position and always provide a link between the midfield and the attack.

The strikers in this system are told to stay central and get in behind. In combination with the direct passing setting, this will ensure they receive an abundance of opportunities behind the defence.

This 4-3-1-2 tactic is perfect for maintaining control in FUT games. It offers a wealth of passing options in central areas, as well as a strong compact defensive unit.

Why not try it out with your Ultimate Team club? You could eliminate the typical chaos of FIFA 23, and dictate the tempo of crucial matchups.