FIFA 23 features many meta formations which often change as the game receives updates - 4-4-2 is incredibly popular among content creators, including Team Gullit.

It can be useful to keep up to date with the strongest formations in FIFA 23. Whether you want to achieve the best possible FUT Champions Weekend League finish or you want to win the UEFA Champions League in Career Mode. Deploying a tactic with a track record of being effective in the FIFA match engine is vital.

The 4-4-2 is one of the go-to formations in the FIFA community at present. It provides a perfect balance between defence and attack. It can offer exceptional versatility in the attack while remaining extremely compact in the defensive areas.

While it is a strong formation for use in Ultimate Team or offline modes, choosing the correct tactics and instructions is a key ingredient in the potential success of the 4-4-2.

Here we will outline our ideal tactics and what we think you should use in combination with the 4-4-2 formation in FUT and beyond.

Best 4-4-2 Tactics in FIFA 23

The first aspect of building your 4-4-2 system using the FUT custom tactics is to decide on the offensive and defensive styles of your team.

Firstly, we have opted for a balanced defensive style. This means that the players will press the opposition when they have sufficient defensive cover. The team's shape is intended to not change significantly while out of possession.

In terms of the defensive width, we lowered the setting to 45 from the default 50. This ensures that the defensive shape is compact and tough to beat via through balls.

We have set the depth at 60, as this can force the opposition to build up from deep, and this can increase the chance of forcing a turnover in possession high up the pitch.

Onto the offensive tactics, the build-up play remains balanced. This is a perfect middle ground. Slow build-up for example can leave your players vulnerable to being pressed in dangerous areas. Fast build-up can leave acres of space in behind, as players vacate their positions to make attacking runs. Balanced offers a neutral attacking focus, in which players make runs when offensive support is required.

Chance creation is set on the direct passing option. This can be incredibly effective, as the attackers are constantly looking to find space behind defenders. This is a direct style of trying to create dangerous opportunities as soon as the team enters the final third of the pitch. Pacey attackers are ideal for this setup.

The offensive width is set at 55. We need our team to spread the pitch slightly upon winning back possession, but we do not want any players to become isolated from the rest of the team.

Four players in the box is an ideal figure to receive incoming crosses. Your two strikers and two wide men can all look to get on the end of opportunities in your Ultimate Team matches.

The set piece instructions are down to your preference here.

Player Instructions

The individual player instructions are another crucial aspect in creating the best 4-4-2 tactic in FIFA 23.

The goalkeeper's instructions are down to personal preference, but we would recommend the sweeper-keeper option. This can be used as a last line of defence against attackers who break in behind the defence in FUT fixtures.

The fullbacks are altered to stay back while attacking, and given the role of overlap. This means they will maintain their defensive position and will position themselves out wide as a deep passing option. This can help greatly with building play out of the defence.

The central defenders are kept on default instructions for this FUT tactic.

The central midfielders must be told to stay back while attacking, as well as cover the central areas. The team will attack with a front four, so the central midfielders operate as the main cover for your back four.

The front four is where the magic happens. The wide players are told to cut inside and get in behind. While the strikers are told to get in behind and come back on defence.

The front four will be constantly moving all around the offensive areas of the pitch. This will create interchanges between the quartet, which will make them extremely tough to mark in Ultimate Team.

The Personnel

Alongside a meta formation, you, of course, require meta players, to be successful in FUT.

In defence, pacey and physical options are vital, as well as a high defensive attribute.

The wingers must have impressive pace and dribbling abilities, but physicality would also be a bonus. They could step into midfield when required, and help prevent counters or create chances from deep.

It is a necessity that the midfielders have a well-rounded skill set. They must be capable of winning the ball back as well as quickly releasing the ball to the forwards.

The centre forwards are possibly the most important part of this team. They will not only be looking to run in behind defences but drop deep too. They need excellent play-making abilities, mainly a high passing and dribbling attribute.

Physicality is also a must, for them to progress the ball via dribbling from deep. A forward such as Kylian Mbappe would be ideal to play in this system.

