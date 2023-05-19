FIFA 23 Ultimate Team offers the flexibility to deploy a variety of tactical approaches. The 4-5-1 formation is less commonly used, but it can be incredibly effective with the ideal tactics, instructions and roles.

Utilising an effective tactic is a significant factor in consistently winning games in FUT. It would help if you had a solid formation that suits your personnel in your Ultimate Team. You can use custom tactics to gain an advantage over your opponent from the offset. Your team can be positioned more effectively, both in and out of possession.

A solid tactical approach could prove to be the difference in achieving a higher rank in the FUT Champions Weekend League. But if you prefer offline play, this 4-5-1 tactic can also deliver success in Career Mode.

The 4-5-1 is traditionally an obscure formation in FUT. Players tend to stick to other, more reputable meta setups. However, 4-5-1 could deliver success in Ultimate Team this year.

The formation encourages attacking overload and supports a strong pressing game. But you need the necessary tactical instructions to get the most out of the 4-5-1 in FIFA 23.

Read more: FIFA 23: Best 41212 (Narrow) Tactics

Tactics

Defence

Defensive style: Pressure on Heavy Touch

Pressure on Heavy Touch Width: 40

40 Depth: 65

Offence

Build-up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 45

45 Players In Box: Five

Five Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

Typically, most meta FUT tactics stick to the default option of a balanced defensive style. However, we opted to use a pressure-on-heavy-touch style - the team will be proactive off the ball and prepared to turn defence to attack in an instant.

The width was set at 40 as want the team to be compact and tough to break down out of possession. Depth was set at 65 as we wish to defend high up the pitch to create turnovers in advantageous positions.

The offensive tactics include a balanced build-up style and a direct passing form of chance creation. We want the team to sustain possession until the play reaches the final third. There the intensity can be increased and chances can be crafted with more urgency.

The width was set at 45, the team will spread the play slightly in offensive transition but will remain narrow enough to deploy a strong possessional game.

Players in the box are set at five in this system. The wide midfielders, central attacking midfielders, and the striker will look to get on the end of crossing opportunities.

Corners and free kicks are down to your preference and what works for you in Ultimate Team this year.

Read more: 4 Cheap Alternatives To Trophy Titans Ronaldo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Player Instructions

The goalkeeper's instructions are again down to your preference. However, if your keeper has strong reflexes and a decent speed attribute, then we would recommend a sweeper-keeper role when it comes to saving shots.

The fullbacks are told to stay back while attacking as they need to provide constant defensive cover. They are also set to make inverted runs, as we want them to support the sole central midfielder when required.

The central defenders remain on the default instructions. They will perform a typical defensive role and will not venture out of their positions.

The central midfielder is the main cover for the defence, with the rest of the midfield focusing on offensive duties. They are told to stay back while attacking and to cover centre.

The right and left midfielders are told to stay wide and get in behind. Their role is to continually make overlapping runs. This will allow them to stretch the opposition's defence and create more space in the central areas for the attackers.

The central attacking midfielders remain on the default instructions in this FIFA 23 tactic. They will maintain their positions and provide a constant link between the more defensive midfielder and the striker.

The striker is told to stay central and get in behind. This is generally the most effective striker setup across a majority of tactics in FUT.

Overall the 4-5-1 formation is an incredibly attacking tactic in Ultimate Team. It is ideal for players that wish to play on the front foot and play at a high tempo both on and off the ball. Why not see if it translates your FUT team into a free-scoring outfit?