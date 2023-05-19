FIFA 23 features an abundance of formations in Ultimate Team, tactical flexibility is huge in this year's game. The 5-1-2-2 is an underrated but excellent option in FUT. It is perfect for a counter-attacking style.

Using effective tactics and player instructions is crucial to winning games in FIFA 23. Whether you want to move up a rank in the FUT Champions Weekend League or win significant trophies in Career Mode, deploying a suitable tactic can provide the basis for success in the game this year.

Five-back formations are either loved or hated by the FUT community, but this 5-1-2-2 system could work for anybody. It offers an exceptionally strong defensive unit, as well as lightning-quick attacking transitions.

But to get the most out of the formation, the necessary tactics and player instructions must be used alongside it. Here we will offer our take on the best 5-1-2-2 tactics in Ultimate Team this year.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 35

35 Depth: 55

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 40

40 Players In Box: 5

5 Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The defensive style in our 5-1-2-2 tactic is set to be balanced. We want to maintain our shape while not in possession. This will make the defensive unit compact and tough to beat.

The width is set to 35 which is intended to also aid the compactness of the team. The main focus of this FUT tactic is to be strong defensively. Effective counter-attacks will arrive as a result of patient defence.

The depth at 55 means we can often win the ball high up the pitch and move the ball into a dangerous area quickly.

In terms of the offensive tactical setup, the build-up play is set to be balanced. The team will look to support the possession until the ball reaches the final third. In the attacking third, the intensity is increased, and spontaneous attacking runs will be made due to the direct passing setting.

The attacking width is set at 40. Most players will maintain central positions with the wingbacks stretching the play out wide.

Players in the box are set at a total of five; the strikers and wingbacks will be joined by one of the central midfielders in the opposition penalty area.

Corners and free kicks can be adjusted to your personal preference based on what works for you in Ultimate Team. However, we would recommend just two players in the box for set-piece situations.

Player Instructions

Individual player instructions are another vital part of this 5-1-2-2 tactic, they can be the difference between success or failure with the formation in FIFA 23.

The goalkeeper does not require specific instructions. The keeper can be kept on the default instructions or tailored to your personal preference in FUT.

The wingbacks are arguably the most important players in this system. They will operate as attackers in possession, as they are given the instructions to join the attack and overlap. They will regularly make runs beyond the opposition's defence to create attacking overloads.

The central defenders are kept on the default player instructions in this 5-1-2-2 tactic. They will maintain their possession and perform their traditional defensive duties.

The central defensive midfielder will provide the main cover for the back line. When the wingbacks join the attack, this player will join the defence to create a four-back shape. The CDM is told to stay back while attacking and cover center.

The central midfielders remain on the default player instructions. They will support the defence and the attack when necessary, operating as complete box-to-box engines in the middle of the park.

The strikers are given the instructions to stay central and get in behind. They will look to regularly provide an option for the overlapping wingbacks in the attack.

Overall, this 5-1-2-2 formation is focused on wing play. The wingbacks operate as the main creative players, and in addition to pacey forward options, can overwhelm the opposition defence with regularity. The midfield three can also help to build the play centrally, so this formation is far from one-dimensional.

This tactic can often achieve numerical superiority in both attack and defence. Apply it to your Ultimate Team, and you could suddenly see your chances of winning games increase massively.