FIFA 23 features a wide range of tactical setups, some are attacking focused and others are defensively strong. Our 5-2-1-2 custom tactics prioritise defensive solidity in FUT.

Utilising an effective strategy is vital to winning games in Ultimate Team. You can have an excellent team filled with meta cards, but they require a well-thought-out system to make the most of their abilities.

Perhaps you even desire a tactical setup that is tough to beat in Career Mode - a formation capable of winning the greatest prize of all, the UEFA Champions League.

The 5-2-1-2 is not the most popular formation in FUT, but it can be incredibly strong with the relevant custom tactics. It is incredibly compact defensively as well as creating deadly counter-attack situations in possession.

Here we will outline our chosen tactics for the 5-2-1-2 formation in FIFA 23. From the team's offensive and defensive style to the individual player instructions. Let's begin.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 65

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players In Box: 6

6 Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first aspect of this tactic is the team's defensive setup in FIFA 23. We opted for a balanced style, as we wish for the defensive unit to maintain a neutral shape.

The width is set at 40 to keep the team compact in the central areas so that the defensive unit is tough to break down.

Depth is set at 65 as we want the team to be positioned well, to create dangerous attacks immediately after winning back possession.

In terms of the offensive setup, we applied a typical approach to custom tactics in FIFA 23.

The build-up play was set as balanced as we do not want players to make extravagant attacking movements until the ball has progressed into the final third.

Direct passing is an ideal form of chance creation - fast attackers will operate as the main outlet for through balls in behind. The team will use short passing exchanges as a primary method of progressing the play, before seeking a final ball to the attackers.

The width was kept at the default 50 setting - we want the team to spread the play slightly after winning possession in defence.

Players in the box were set at six in our FUT tactic.

The set piece setups are solely down to personal preference, we tend to opt for two players in the penalty area in these situations.

Player Instructions

The goalkeeping instructions are not a crucial part of this Ultimate Team tactic. We opted for a sweeper-keeper role for this system, but you can tailor the instructions to your own preference.

The central defenders similarly do not need particular instructions in this tactic. We kept them on the default instructions - we want them to maintain their positions and play an orthodox role at the heart of the defence.

The wing-backs are vital to the offensive play in this 5-2-1-2 system. They are given the instructions to overlap and join the attack. They will operate as wingers in possession while offering wide defensive support on occasion.

The central midfielders are told to cover the central areas and stay back while attacking - they must provide constant cover for the defence, particularly in covering the wingbacks out wide.

The central attacking midfielder operates like a third striking option in this FIFA 23 tactic. They are told to get into the box for cross, which will enable them to make late runs that defenders will struggle to track.

The strikers are told to stay central and get in behind. These are the most effective instructions across a majority of tactics in FIFA 23.

Overall, this tactic creates a team that is extremely compact when not in possession but has dangerous routes of attack from wide areas. It can create overloads with as many as six players attacking at once.

This system is best suited to players who wish to attack quickly while maintaining a strong defensive shape. Why not test the 5-2-1-2 formation in your Ultimate Team, it could take elevate your squad to a new level in FIFA 23.