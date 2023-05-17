FIFA 23 features many overpowered formations in Ultimate Team. Some are defensively solid and others offer immense attacking support in FUT. The 5-4-1 provides an ideal blend of defensive cover and offensive firepower.

Tactics can decide games in FIFA 23. Having the top players is one thing, but you need the correct tactical setup for them to excel in Ultimate Team. Applying several custom tactics to your FUT team could make a huge difference when it comes to the biggest stage of the FUT Champions Weekend League.

The 5-4-1 is an underrated formation in FUT. It is compact and tough to beat defensively and offers excellent fluidity in attacking situations.

However, specific tactics and instructions must be used in collaboration with the formation to receive the best results in FIFA 23.

Here we will discuss the tactics we would implement in a 5-4-1 system, including the intended player roles and team shape.

Tactics

Defence

Defensive style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Players In Box: Six

Six Corners and Free Kicks: Two (but adjust to personal preference)

The first step of creating this FUT tactic relates to how the team is set up both in and out of possession. We have first opted for a balanced defensive style - we want our defensive unit to maintain their positions when we do not have the ball.

Width is set at 40, as we want to be compact in the defensive areas, and the wide attackers can cover the wings. Depth is set at 60 as we are looking to dominate proceedings and be on the front foot as soon as possession is won.

In terms of the offensive style, we have again opted for a balanced approach. We intend to maintain a consistent shape in our build-up play until we reach the final third.

As with most Ultimate Team tactics, direct passing is the most effective form of chance creation. It means that players will begin to make attacking runs as soon as the team has possession in the final third.

The width was set at 45 to spread the play slightly. Overall, we still want the players to be close together, to aid a strong possession game in FIFA 23.

Players in the box must be set at six. All four wide players in the team should be taking risks in attack, and the central midfielders will occasionally make runs from deep too.

The corner and free kicks setup comes down to your personal preference.

Player Instructions

Regarding player instructions, the goalkeeper's intended role is partly down to personal preference. We have opted for a sweeper-keeper method of saving efforts, but you may wish to deploy a more traditional goalkeeping style.

The wingbacks are a huge part of this Ultimate Team tactic. They are told to join the attack and overlap. While they are listed as defensive players, in possession they are out-and-out wingers in this system. They are intended to provide the most width in the team, as they will offer your attackers support out wide at all times.

The central defenders are left on the default instructions. We want them to stick to the basics, maintain their positions and use their pace and physicality to defend counter-attacks.

The central midfielders are also kept on default player instructions, besides being told to cover the central areas. We want them to run box-to-box in the central areas, and leave the work in the wide areas to the wingbacks.

The right and left midfielder will operate as attacking midfielders or at times centre forwards in this FIFA 23 tactic. They are told to cut inside and get in behind. We want them to leave space out wide for the wingbacks to overlap. They can then offer a passing option in a central area, or make a run in behind to receive scoring opportunities.

The striker is unsurprisingly told to stay central and get in behind, as that is an extremely effective instruction in Ultimate Team this year.

Overall, these player instructions create an overload in the attacking areas. The wingbacks, wide midfielders and striker create a front five, who are all spread laterally across the pitch and looking to break in behind.

The five central players provide excellent cover when the team loses the ball, and two wide men covering either wing offer immense counter-pressing opportunities.

This FIFA 23 tactic offers an unrivalled level of balance across all areas of the pitch. You can create overloads in attack while maintaining a firm defensive wall behind. Why not try out the 5-4-1 formation in your Ultimate Team?