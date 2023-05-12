Trophy Titans Icon Ronaldo is a complete forward in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and he is one of the most expensive cards in the game as a result. But there are many other top attacking options in FUT, and at much more affordable price tags.

R9 is an excellent option in FUT, but the reality is that most players cannot afford his fee. According to FUTBIN, the Brazilian was extinct from the Ultimate Team console market at the time of writing. His maximum price range is set at 19,000,000 Coins in the game, and he is near impossible to acquire.

Ronaldo's newest card is not deprived of a single stat necessary for a top-class forward. Five-star skills and weak foot, and high 90s in pace, dribbling and shooting make him unstoppable in the FIFA 23 match engine.

The legendary forward is ultimately one of the game's rarest cards, and most players will never own him in FIFA 23. But there are many stunning alternative options available in Ultimate Team.

All Coin valuations have been taken from FUTBIN and are subject to change depending on the current market. These figures are updated from the time of writing.

4 Team of the Season Moments Heung-Min Son

Heung Min-Son is another excellent alternative to Ronaldo in FUT. The South Korean similarly has a five-star weak foot, meaning he is comfortably finishing on either foot.

95 sprint speed means he is extremely quick at his top speed, and 97 finishing makes him extremely clinical in front of the goal.

Son's dribbling stats are slightly lacking, especially in terms of his 81 balance stat. He is not near as smooth as Ronaldo while in possession, but he does have pace and power in abundance.

The Tottenham Hotspur star costs around 500,000 Coins on the FIFA 23 transfer market - a tiny fraction of R9's fee.

3 Team of the Season Chuba Akpom

Chuba Akpom's TOTS card lacks skillfulness compared to Ronaldo with three-star skills. However, he had to feature in this list due to his excellent overall skillset, and bargain figure on the transfer market. His 99 agility and 95 ball control stats mean he can easily beat opposition players despite his lack of skill moves.

The Middlesbrough forward has a blistering 94-pace stat and 97 finishing, making him a huge threat when he has possession near the opposition goal. Akpom's five-star weak foot means he is comfortable finishing on both feet just like the Brazilian Icon card.

His physicality exceeds Ronaldo's by far - with 99 strength and a tall 6'1" frame, he is another level of a physical beast in FUT. At a figure of 550,000 Coins, you cannot go wrong with purchasing Akpom in Ultimate Team.

2 FUT Fantasy Hero Antonio Di Natale

Antonio Di Natale is an extremely meta option in Ultimate Team. He does lack in height at 5'7" and in the strength stat at 73. But he has every other attribute necessary to emulate Ronaldo's abilities in-game.

95 acceleration means he is extremely quick off the mark after receiving the ball. In terms of his shooting attributes, 95 positioning and 94 finishing means that like the Brazilian he is extremely potent in and around the penalty area.

The Italian's 93 dribbling stat means he can effectively forge chances for himself too. He is certainly capable of being the live wire on the FUT pitch that Ronaldo is.

A lack of strength may hinder him in some situations, but no other part of his game is lacking. At 1,000,000 Coins Di Natale is an excellent Ronaldo alternative in FIFA 23.

1 Team of the Season Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez's Team of the Season card is similar to Ronaldo's in the sense that it is not lacking in any necessary attribute. He has 97 acceleration and 98 attacking positioning, which means he is well-equipped to break in behind opposition defenders like R9 can.

His dribbling stats are near perfect, he has 99 agility, balance and ball control stats. In terms of controlling the ball in tight spaces, he is more effective than Ronaldo.

Sanchez's 87 strength rounds him off perfectly - like R9 he can not only beat defenders with raw pace, but his strength allows him to maintain possession.

Sanchez costs 950,000 Coins in Ultimate Team, and for us, he is the ultimate cheaper alternative to Trophy Titans Ronaldo.

Overall, finding a perfect alternative to R9 is incredibly difficult in FIFA 23. Here we have offered our take on other forward options at more affordable prices.

Ultimately, they all lack in some areas of their game compared to Ronaldo. But no forwards are as well-rounded as the Brazilian in FUT this year.