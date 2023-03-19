Three at-the-back formations in FIFA 23 are difficult to judge.
They are usually extremely attacking, meaning that you are likely going to have to score a mass amount of goals, as you will certainly leak a few. This means you need some of the best defenders on the game in your ranks, such as Virgil van Dijk, Eder Militao and Raphael Varane.
However, one of the three backs is actually extremely well-balanced, and is genuinely one of the best formations in the game - this is the 3-5-2 formation.
So, with this - here are the best tactics for this formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Custom Tactics For 3-5-2 FIFA 23 Formation
Here are, in our opinion, the best custom tactics for the 3-5-2 formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:
Defence
- Defensive Style: Balanced
- Width: 50
- Depth: 55
Offence
- Build-Up Play: Balanced
- Chance Creation: Direct Passing
- Width: 55
- Players in Box: 3
- Corners: 1
- Free Kicks: 2
Instructions For 3-5-2 Formation FIFA 23
Here are the instructions we believe are best suited to each position for the 3-5-2 formation.
Goalkeeper
- Saving on Crosses: Balanced
- Saving Outside Box: Balanced
Center Backs
- Attacking Support: Stay Back While Attacking
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Position: Stick to Position
Central-Defensive Midfielders
- Defensive Behavior: Balanced Attack
- Attacking Support: Stay Back Whilst Attacking
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position
- Defensive Position: Cover Wing
Right Midfielder
- Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support
- Support on Crosses: Balanced Crossing Runs
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Chance Creation: Stay Wide
- Support Runs: Get in Behind
Left Midfielder
- Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support
- Support on Crosses: Balanced Crossing Runs
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Chance Creation: Stay Wide
- Support Runs: Get in Behind
Centre Attacking Midfielder
- Support On Crosses: Get into Box for Cross
- Positioning Freedom: Free Roam
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Support: Stay Forward
Strikers
- Support Runs: Balanced Width
- Attacking Runs: Get in Behind
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support
How good is the 3-5-2 formation in FIFA 23?
The 3-5-2 can be an extremely effective formation in FIFA 23... if used correctly!
As long as combined with the correct tactics this is a fantastic formation in both attack and defence. Make sure to get a phenomenal player in that CAM spot. They dictate play at every given opportunity, so cop someone Kevin De Bruyne-esque.
Definitely give it a go and see if it's for you!