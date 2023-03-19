Three at-the-back formations in FIFA 23 are difficult to judge.

They are usually extremely attacking, meaning that you are likely going to have to score a mass amount of goals, as you will certainly leak a few. This means you need some of the best defenders on the game in your ranks, such as Virgil van Dijk, Eder Militao and Raphael Varane.

However, one of the three backs is actually extremely well-balanced, and is genuinely one of the best formations in the game - this is the 3-5-2 formation.

So, with this - here are the best tactics for this formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Custom Tactics For 3-5-2 FIFA 23 Formation

Here are, in our opinion, the best custom tactics for the 3-5-2 formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 50

50 Depth: 55

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 55

55 Players in Box: 3

3 Corners: 1

1 Free Kicks: 2

Instructions For 3-5-2 Formation FIFA 23

Here are the instructions we believe are best suited to each position for the 3-5-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Saving on Crosses: Balanced

Balanced Saving Outside Box: Balanced

Center Backs

Attacking Support: Stay Back While Attacking

Stay Back While Attacking Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Defensive Position: Stick to Position

Central-Defensive Midfielders

Defensive Behavior: Balanced Attack

Balanced Attack Attacking Support: Stay Back Whilst Attacking

Stay Back Whilst Attacking I nterceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position

Stick to Position Defensive Position: Cover Wing

Right Midfielder

Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support

Basic Defence Support Support on Crosses: Balanced Crossing Runs

Balanced Crossing Runs I nterceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Chance Creation: Stay Wide

Stay Wide Support Runs: Get in Behind

Left Midfielder

Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support

Basic Defence Support Support on Crosses: Balanced Crossing Runs

Balanced Crossing Runs I nterceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Chance Creation: Stay Wide

Stay Wide Support Runs: Get in Behind

Centre Attacking Midfielder

Support On Crosses: Get into Box for Cross

Get into Box for Cross Positioning Freedom: Free Roam

Free Roam Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Defensive Support: Stay Forward

Strikers

Support Runs: Balanced Width

Balanced Width Attacking Runs: Get in Behind

Get in Behind Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support

How good is the 3-5-2 formation in FIFA 23?

The 3-5-2 can be an extremely effective formation in FIFA 23... if used correctly!

As long as combined with the correct tactics this is a fantastic formation in both attack and defence. Make sure to get a phenomenal player in that CAM spot. They dictate play at every given opportunity, so cop someone Kevin De Bruyne-esque.

Definitely give it a go and see if it's for you!