FIFA 23 is a game that now requires a lot of great skill to play.

In the earlier titles, FIFA was a much more simple game. It had more of a 'pick-up-and-play' feel and required little to no skill to master, however - that's all changed in some of the more recent instalments. Due to the meteoric rise of eSports, the game is now ridden with complicated tactics, movements and overpowered techniques that can all be used to secure you the W.

So - it's now no good having a team of superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - you also need to know just how to deploy them.

Let's dive into arguably the best formation in the game, the 4-3-2-1, and see what the best tactics are for it.

Custom Tactics For 4-3-2-1 FIFA 23 Formation

Here are, in our opinion, the best custom tactics for the 4-2-3-1 formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 45

45 Depth: 55

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 50

50 Players in Box: 4

4 Corners: 1

1 Free Kicks: 2

Instructions For 4-3-2-1 FUT Formation FIFA 23

Here are the instructions we believe are best suited to each position for the 4-3-2-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

Saving on Crosses: Balanced

Balanced Saving Outside Box: Balanced

Center Backs

Attacking Support: Stay Back While Attacking

Stay Back While Attacking Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Interceptions Defensive Position: Stick to Position

Full Backs

Attacking Runs: Stay Back While Attacking

Stay Back While Attacking Interceptions: Aggressive Interceptions

Aggressive Interceptions Run Type: Mixed Attack

Mixed Attack Defensive Position: Stick to Position

Left-Sided Central Midfielder

Attacking Support: Balanced Attack

Balanced Attack Support on Crosses: Stay on Edge of Box for Cross

Stay on Edge of Box for Cross I nterceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position

Stick to Position Defensive Position: Cover Wing

Right-Sided Central Midfielder

Attacking Support: Balanced Attack

Balanced Attack Support on Crosses: Get Into Box for Cross

Get Into Box for Cross I nterceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position

Stick to Position Defensive Position: Cover Wing

Centre Central Midfielder

Attacking Support: Stay Back While Attacking

Stay Back While Attacking Support on Crosses: Balanced Crossing Runs

Balanced Crossing Runs I nterceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position

Stick to Position Defensive Position: Cover Centre

Centre Forwards

Support Runs: Balanced Width

Balanced Width Attacking Runs: Mixed Attack

Mixed Attack Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Defensive Support: Stay Forward

Striker

Support Runs: Stay Central

Stay Central Attacking Runs: Get in Behind

Get in Behind Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support

How good is the 4-3-2-1 formation in FIFA 23?

The 4-3-2-1 is a ridiculously good formation in FIFA 23.

The three central midfielders dominate in the centre of the park and the fluidity in attack allows for many avenues when going forward.

The four at the back are solid and are supported nicely through the means of the three ahead of them. The formation has great fluidity and is fantastic when turning defence into attack, quickly.

We'd give this formation a very good score: