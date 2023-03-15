FIFA 23 is a game that now requires a lot of great skill to play.
In the earlier titles, FIFA was a much more simple game. It had more of a 'pick-up-and-play' feel and required little to no skill to master, however - that's all changed in some of the more recent instalments. Due to the meteoric rise of eSports, the game is now ridden with complicated tactics, movements and overpowered techniques that can all be used to secure you the W.
So - it's now no good having a team of superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - you also need to know just how to deploy them.
Let's dive into arguably the best formation in the game, the 4-3-2-1, and see what the best tactics are for it.
Custom Tactics For 4-3-2-1 FIFA 23 Formation
Here are, in our opinion, the best custom tactics for the 4-2-3-1 formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:
Defence
- Defensive Style: Balanced
- Width: 45
- Depth: 55
Offence
- Build-Up Play: Balanced
- Chance Creation: Direct Passing
- Width: 50
- Players in Box: 4
- Corners: 1
- Free Kicks: 2
Instructions For 4-3-2-1 FUT Formation FIFA 23
Here are the instructions we believe are best suited to each position for the 4-3-2-1 formation.
Goalkeeper
- Saving on Crosses: Balanced
- Saving Outside Box: Balanced
Center Backs
- Attacking Support: Stay Back While Attacking
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Position: Stick to Position
Full Backs
- Attacking Runs: Stay Back While Attacking
- Interceptions: Aggressive Interceptions
- Run Type: Mixed Attack
- Defensive Position: Stick to Position
Left-Sided Central Midfielder
- Attacking Support: Balanced Attack
- Support on Crosses: Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position
- Defensive Position: Cover Wing
Right-Sided Central Midfielder
- Attacking Support: Balanced Attack
- Support on Crosses: Get Into Box for Cross
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position
- Defensive Position: Cover Wing
Centre Central Midfielder
- Attacking Support: Stay Back While Attacking
- Support on Crosses: Balanced Crossing Runs
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position
- Defensive Position: Cover Centre
Centre Forwards
- Support Runs: Balanced Width
- Attacking Runs: Mixed Attack
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Support: Stay Forward
Striker
- Support Runs: Stay Central
- Attacking Runs: Get in Behind
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support
How good is the 4-3-2-1 formation in FIFA 23?
The 4-3-2-1 is a ridiculously good formation in FIFA 23.
The three central midfielders dominate in the centre of the park and the fluidity in attack allows for many avenues when going forward.
The four at the back are solid and are supported nicely through the means of the three ahead of them. The formation has great fluidity and is fantastic when turning defence into attack, quickly.
We'd give this formation a very good score:
- Verdict: 9.5/10