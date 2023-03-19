A good formation is essential in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
You could possess some of the greatest players in the game, such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi - but if you don't know how to deploy them, then life is going to be very difficult for you in EA's football simulator.
This is why you need to be very careful with your selection, and we believe one of the elite tier formations is the 4-3-3 (4).
So with this, here are, in our opinion, the best custom tactics you can use for the 4-3-3 (4) formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
READ MORE: Every Formation in FIFA 23 Ranked Worst to Best
Custom Tactics For 4-3-3 (4) FIFA 23 Formation
Here are, in our opinion, the best custom tactics for the 4-3-3 (4) formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:
Defence
- Defensive Style: Balanced
- Width: 50
- Depth: 60
Offence
- Build-Up Play: Balanced
- Chance Creation: Direct Passing
- Width: 55
- Players in Box: 3
- Corners: 1
- Free Kicks: 2
Instructions For 4-3-3 (4) FUT Formation FIFA 23
Here are the instructions we believe are best suited to each position for the 4-3-3 (4) formation.
Goalkeeper
- Saving on Crosses: Balanced
- Saving Outside Box: Balanced
Center Backs
- Attacking Support: Stay Back While Attacking
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Position: Stick to Position
Full Backs
- Attacking Runs: Stay Back While Attacking
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Run Type: Mixed Attack
- Defensive Position: Stick to Position
Left-Sided Central Midfielder
- Attacking Support: Balanced Attack
- Support on Crosses: Stay on Edge of Box for Cross
- Interceptions: Aggressive Interceptions
- Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position
- Defensive Position: Cover Wing
Right-Sided Central Midfielder
- Attacking Support: Balanced Attack
- Support on Crosses: Get Into Box for Cross
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position
- Defensive Position: Cover Wing
Centre Attacking Midfielder
- Attacking Support:
- Support on Crosses: Balanced Crossing Runs
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position
- Defensive Position: Cover Centre
Wingers
- Support Runs: Balanced Width
- Attacking Runs: Mixed Attack
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Support: Stay Forward
Striker
- Support Runs: Stay Central
- Attacking Runs: Get in Behind
- Interceptions: Normal Interceptions
- Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support
How good is the 4-3-3 (4) formation in FIFA 23?
The 4-3-3 (4) formation is undeniably the best 4-3-3-based formation in FIFA 23.
What sets this apart is the addition of a CAM slot, which provides unrivalled creativity in that midfield. The two accompanying CMs act as great cover and the rest of the side is just so well-balanced.
- Verdict: 9/10