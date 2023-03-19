A good formation is essential in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

You could possess some of the greatest players in the game, such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi - but if you don't know how to deploy them, then life is going to be very difficult for you in EA's football simulator.

This is why you need to be very careful with your selection, and we believe one of the elite tier formations is the 4-3-3 (4).

So with this, here are, in our opinion, the best custom tactics you can use for the 4-3-3 (4) formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Custom Tactics For 4-3-3 (4) FIFA 23 Formation

Here are, in our opinion, the best custom tactics for the 4-3-3 (4) formation in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 50

50 Depth: 60

Offence

Build-Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Direct Passing Width: 55

55 Players in Box: 3

3 Corners: 1

1 Free Kicks: 2

Instructions For 4-3-3 (4) FUT Formation FIFA 23

Here are the instructions we believe are best suited to each position for the 4-3-3 (4) formation.

Goalkeeper

Saving on Crosses: Balanced

Balanced Saving Outside Box: Balanced

Center Backs

Attacking Support: Stay Back While Attacking

Stay Back While Attacking Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Interceptions Defensive Position: Stick to Position

Full Backs

Attacking Runs: Stay Back While Attacking

Stay Back While Attacking Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Run Type: Mixed Attack

Mixed Attack Defensive Position: Stick to Position

Left-Sided Central Midfielder

Attacking Support: Balanced Attack

Balanced Attack Support on Crosses: Stay on Edge of Box for Cross

Stay on Edge of Box for Cross I nterceptions: Aggressive Interceptions

Aggressive Interceptions Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position

Stick to Position Defensive Position: Cover Wing

Right-Sided Central Midfielder

Attacking Support: Balanced Attack

Balanced Attack Support on Crosses: Get Into Box for Cross

Get Into Box for Cross I nterceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position

Stick to Position Defensive Position: Cover Wing

Centre Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Support:

Support on Crosses: Balanced Crossing Runs

Balanced Crossing Runs I nterceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Positioning Freedom: Stick to Position

Stick to Position Defensive Position: Cover Centre

Wingers

Support Runs: Balanced Width

Balanced Width Attacking Runs: Mixed Attack

Mixed Attack Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Defensive Support: Stay Forward

Striker

Support Runs: Stay Central

Stay Central Attacking Runs: Get in Behind

Get in Behind Interceptions: Normal Interceptions

Normal Interceptions Defensive Support: Basic Defence Support

How good is the 4-3-3 (4) formation in FIFA 23?

The 4-3-3 (4) formation is undeniably the best 4-3-3-based formation in FIFA 23.

What sets this apart is the addition of a CAM slot, which provides unrivalled creativity in that midfield. The two accompanying CMs act as great cover and the rest of the side is just so well-balanced.