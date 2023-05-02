There are many top international sides in FIFA 23, but which is the best national team of all?

The World Cup took place early in the FIFA 23 cycle, with Argentina and Lionel Messi finally lifting the trophy and many other national teams had historic runs. But how is this reflected in the game?

Brazil are one of the top nations in real life but licensing issues mean they are unfortunately not featured in FIFA 23. However, this opens the door for other less reputable nations to make it into our ranking.

National sides can be taken to the stage in a variety of game modes. Perhaps you need to know which is the best team to use against friends in kick-off. Maybe you want to know which nation you should take charge of in Career Mode. Or you could even be looking for a top international outfit that you and your friends can emulate in Pro Clubs.

It can also be useful to know which international team is best to help with your Ultimate Team squad building. Nation links are vital in FUT's new chemistry system.

Here, based on opinion only, we will discuss what we think are the best international teams in FIFA 23.

10 Norway

Norway does not have the greatest all-round team in FIFA 23. They feature in this list solely due to Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

A team with one of the best strikers in the game and an excellent creative midfielder are sure to blossom in-game.

The Scandinavians may struggle to compete with the strongest nations, but they would be an ideal team to develop in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

9 Morocco

Morocco showed they can compete with the world's greatest international teams at the FIFA World Cup. This is reflected in FIFA 23 where they have one of the best national teams to use.

The highlight of the team is the two five-star skill wingers. Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal have excellent dribbling and pace to complement their skillfulness. Sofyan Amrabat is also a superb midfield anchor.

The wide areas generally represent Morocco's overall strength, however. Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui operate in fullback roles and provide excellent support to the magicians on the wings.

8 Spain

Spain was the greatest nation to use in past editions of the game. But in FIFA 23 the team is technically excellent but lacks pace in many areas.

Manchester City duo Aymeric Laporte and Rodri Hernandez help make up the team's spine but are severely lacking in pace.

The team lacks pace in the wide areas too - only Nico Williams has above 82 pace. His 92 stat is an anomaly in what is an extremely slow team.

The pace stat is very important in FIFA 23 and Spain simply does not have enough in that department to compete with the strongest teams.

7 Italy

The European champions have some similar flaws to Spain in FIFA 23. The team lacks pace in the central defensive area.

They however have an excellent midfield three in the form of Nicolo Barella, Sandro Tonali and Marco Verratti who can do it all on the pitch.

The forward positions are the main drawback of the Italian National team on FIFA 23. Gianluca Scamacca is a starter yet is just 78 rated and lacks the pace and agility to be effective upfront.

Italy does have top security between the sticks however, Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

6 Germany

The World Cup winners of 2014 are still quite strong on FIFA these days. They have a top-class midfield duo of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen operates in goal and is one of the leading options in the game. The fullbacks are lacking in their overall stats, but they offer pace stats in the mid-80s which translates well to the FIFA 23 match engine.

The front four of Serge Gnabry, Florian Wirtz, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have an ideal blend of creativity, pace and finishing ability.

5 Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's national team are certainly one of the strongest on FIFA 23. The man himself is still effective in attack due to his excellent 90-finishing stat.

Rafael Leao offers the perfect strike partner as he boasts a stunning 91-pace stat.

The midfield features top technicians such as Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes who have some of the best dribbling and passing on FIFA 23.

The defence lacks pace as it features veteran Pepe and Ruben Dias who has just 62 pace.

Portugal has clear weaknesses, but they are one of the strongest international teams overall.

4 The Netherlands

The Dutch national team are the first in the list that does not have glaring weaknesses. Virgil van Dijk plays at the back and is an extremely meta defender in FIFA 23. Matthijs De Ligt is an extremely solid defensive partner too.

Frenkie de Jong is the highlight of the midfield, and like van Dijk he is one of the best midfielders available in the game and is even a fan favourite on FUT.

Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo offer an ideal combination of pace, dribbling and physicality in the attack.

The Netherlands have world-class players in the defence, midfield and attack - they could compete with any international team on FIFA 23.

3 England

England is almost as strong as international teams can be on FIFA 23. Jordan Pickford is reliable between the sticks and the likes of Kyle Walker and John Stones are excellent defenders.

Jude Bellingham is the pick of an impressive midfield trio. He has the pace of Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling to supply down the wings. Captain Harry Kane is also available centrally and is one of the best finishers on FIFA 23 with 91 shooting.

From the substitute bench, England has plenty of ammunition too. Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden can provide an impact if the deadly attacking trio are not performing. England's depth is a huge strength.

2 Argentina

The World Cup holders are also one of the strongest teams in FIFA 23. They of course have Messi and his whopping 91 rating. Paulo Dybala offers a second excellent creating option.

Lautaro Martinez is an excellent candidate to finish off the chances too. The Inter Milan forward has 83 pace and shooting, as well as 85 dribbling and 84 physical. He is the complete forward that Messi and Co. need.

The defence is also impressive, with Marcos Acuna providing creativity on the overlap. Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero provide stunning pace and physicality to complement their defensive stats of 84 and 85 respectively.

85-rated Emiliano Martinez can be a game-changer in goal, just as we have seen with his antics at the World Cup.

1 France

Les Bleus may have finished runners-up to Argentina in the World Cup, but they come out on top in this list.

Their squad is filled with meta FIFA 23 players. Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman have electric pace and top dribbling stats of 92 and 87. Mbappe's 89 finishing rounds him off as possibly the greatest player in the game.

Aurelian Tchouameni is a top defensive midfield option, Adrien Rabiot is a perfect box-to-box and Antoine Griezmann is a top creative midfielder. France's midfield three offer the perfect balance in FIFA 23.

You could also describe the defence as more than ideal. Theo Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano are the standouts in a back four filled with pace, physicality and top defensive awareness.

France's team is simply as perfect as an international lineup could be on FIFA 23. Not only do they have no obvious weaknesses, but each and every area of their team is a strength.

There are many top national teams in FIFA 23. Here we have profiled our top 10 in the game this year.

There are many more international teams featured in the game, perhaps you could take charge of a team that is not on our list and guide them to glory in Career Mode.