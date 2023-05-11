Customisable options are crucial to building the true gaming identity of your Ultimate Team club. Giving your team colour through kit selection is hugely important. You can make your FUT team stand out on the pitch before a ball is even kicked.

Kits are also an excellent way of customising your Pro Clubs team, or a staggering design could even inspire a Career Mode save with a little-known club.

Here are our top 15 best kits in FIFA 23, based purely on opinion, due to the stunning colours and designs on show.

15 RCD Mallorca (Home)

Spanish teams are common in this list, but RCD Mallorca is one of the smaller clubs from the nation that feature. Their home kit features a beautiful black and red striped design. The spontaneous black markings on top of the red base colour create an eye-catching design when it is taken to the FUT pitch. The black shorts complete a clean dynamic.

14 Real Madrid (Away)

Adidas always provides Real Madrid with stunning kit designs which are fitting for the biggest club in the world. This year their away kit is the most impressive and would be an excellent choice for your Ultimate Team club. The shirt seemingly features a mountain backdrop, with one of the most iconic sporting logos planted on top.

13 RB Leipzig (Home)

The Red Bull logo and red and white kit design tend to always result in a captivating RB Leipzig kit in FUT. In FIFA 23, the German club have an excellent home shirt once again. The kit features a white textured primary colour with red patches which make the kit stand out.

12 Atletico Madrid (Home)

Atletico Madrid's home shirt is a great option in Ultimate Team this year. It features the classic red and white stripes, but this time around the red stripes have been given a wavy style. Blue shorts and red socks give the kit a clean but colourful dynamic.

11 FC Barcelona (Home)

FC Barcelona's classic blue and red design often makes the home kit a desirable item in FUT. This year's home shirt is more unique than usual, as it features a textured design of a variety of blue and red shades. The gold sponsor further adds to the aesthetic of the kit.

10 West Ham United (Third)​​​​​​​

The Hammers have endured a tough Premier League season, but at least they have a great third shirt. It features a clean white design with gold lines on the bottom of the shirt. The West Ham crest was changed to white for this shirt which aids its slick appearance.

9 Juventus (Third)

Any of Juventus' FIFA 23 kits could have featured on this list. But for us, the third shirt is the pick of the bunch. It features a natural design of a pink flowered collage which is one of the unique options in FUT. The shorts also feature a trim matching the shirt's design which adds an extra effect to the kit's look.

8 Sporting CP (Away)

Sporting's away kit on FIFA 23 certainly splits opinion, but it is often donned in Ultimate Team. It features a fluorescent with colourful shorts to match. The shirt is certainly an ideal choice if you want to make your team stand out in FUT.

7 Burnley (Third)

Burnley have had a stunning season in real-life and in FIFA 23 they have a stunning third kit to match. The shirt features a black design with pink lightning stripes adding colour to the dark design. The shorts and socks are also black with a small pink stripe, which gives the kit a clean appearance overall.

6 Wuhan FC (Home)

Wuhan FC has a stunning home shirt in FIFA 23. It features a standout gold design with an orange-splattered paint look on top. The Chinese club's kit will likely split opinions due to its outlandish look, but your players certainly will not go missing in FUT matches.

5 Brondby IF (Away)

The kit features a dark blue design with a clean collage containing much of the club's history. The bright yellow trim enhances the overall aesthetic, and it is certainly an excellent option to customise your FUT club this year. Or it could even be a solid option to use for your Pro Clubs team.

4 Inter Milan (Away)

The Inter Milan away shirt in this edition of FIFA features a clean patterned aesthetic. But it has a much stronger meaning beyond that. It features a map of the world, due to the fact that the club welcomes playing personnel from all over the globe.

3 Portland Timbers (Away)

The Major League Soccer often delivers top kits for use in FUT. In FIFA 23 they have delivered yet again, with a staggering design in the form of the Portland Timbers away shirt. The kit is an artistic masterpiece planted onto a football shirt. A smudged paint look on top of a light colourway.

2 Como FC (Home)

Como FC is certainly far from the biggest club based in Lombardy, but they at least have an eye-catching home shirt design. The shirt features a textured royal blue pattern and is certainly one of the unique kits in the game. Cesc Fabregas plays for the club, so they could be an interesting team to start a career mode save with. A footballing legend and one of the best kits in the game - what is not to like about the Serie B side?

1 Bohemian FC (Away)

The number one spot undoubtedly belongs to Bohemian FC of Ireland. The late Bob Marley inspired their away kit. The legendary reggae star performed for the final time at Dalymount Park, the club's home stadium. Ever since he has been associated with the club, the shirt featuring him is an absolute masterpiece. It is incredibly popular in FUT and was extinct for several months at the start of the game.

There are hundreds if not thousands of stunning kit options to help customise your Ultimate Team club or to use in other FIFA 23 modes if you wish.

Here we have offered our favourite kits in the game this year, from the colourful and chaotic to the clean and simple designs.