Whether it’s that marquee signing you need to take your club to Champions League glory, or a wonderkid that can be developed into one of the world's best, a solid right-back can make all the difference to your Career Mode save.

FIFA 23 Career Mode offers an immersive and in-depth player development system, which can provide an exciting opportunity to develop your signings into superstars. Here are our picks for the best right-backs to sign and develop in FIFA 23 career mode.

Player OVR POT Club & Country Age Trent Alexander-Arnold 87 89 Liverpool FC & England 23 Reece James 84 88 Chelsea FC & England 22 Achraf Hakimi 84 87 Paris St Germain & Morocco 23 Noussair Mazraoui 82 87 Bayern Munich & Morocco 24 Jeremie Frimpong 80 86 Bayer Leverkusen & Netherlands 21 Wilfried Singo 76 85 Torino FC & Ivory Coast 21 Malo Gusto 75 85 Olympique Lyonnais & France 19

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Already regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world at just 23 years old, Trent Alexander-Arnold walks into any team. With an Overall Rating of 87 and a Potential of up to 89, Trent would be an unbelievable signing for any Career Mode Manager to step right into their starting XI. With a standout attribute of 92 crossing, Alexander-Arnold's creative ability alone can transform your side. Just be sure to remember, Alexander-Arnold's services won't come cheap, and you should expect to pay well over the odds to acquire this special talent.

2 Reece James

Despite being somewhat hampered by injuries, Reece James' development in the last few years has been nothing short of sensational. Currently rated at an 84 overall, harshly in our opinion, the 22-year-old has the potential to grow into an 88 rated world-beater in FIFA 23 Career Mode. A versatile, dynamic and robust defender, Reece James has all the desirable attributes in abundance to make him a valuable asset to your Career Mode team.

3 Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is another highly talented right-back available to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode, and despite only being 22 years old, he has already established himself as one of the game's elite defenders. With an already impressive 84 overall, Hakimi's potential is immense, and he has the ability to grow into an 89 rated world-class player. Hakimi's FIFA rating, consisting of an eye-watering 92 pace, is testament to his incredible speed, technical ability, and defensive skills, making him an excellent addition to any team in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

4 Noussair Mazraoui

The second Moroccan right-back on our list, Mazraoui is a rising star whose talent has been recognised by his recent move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. While Mazraoui might not be the first name on the team sheet for those managing the biggest clubs, he provides a valuable asset that can both hold his own in the starting XI and be nurtured into a future world-class defender. Currently rated at an 82 overall, Mazraoui's potential of 87 sees him rated among the very brightest prospects in FIFA 23 career mode.

5 Jeremie Frimpong

Arguably a FIFA cult hero, particularly among Ultimate Team players and Danny Aarons subscribers, Jeremie Frimpong is one to look out for in your next Career Mode save. Frimpong has enjoyed a stellar patch in his career recently, seeing him become a regular for both club and country. Rated at an 80 overall, the 21-year-old, and his 86 potential, represents another opportunity to grab yourself a bargain and develop your signing into a superstar. Frimpong's 96 acceleration alone is enough to convince us!

6 Wilfried Singo

A lesser known talent, Wilfried Singo has already had his potential recognised by EA Sports during the Future Stars Promo. The Ivorian is an excellent option for any Career Mode manager looking to develop a future starter, with a potential of an 86 overall, the sky is the limit for this young right-back. Singo is likely to be available at a bargain price, and through the use of Career Mode's in-depth development system, can be shaped into a formidable right-back.

7 Malo Gusto

Another option available to FIFA 23 Career Mode managers looking to nurture and develop an emerging talent, Malo Gusto is of the brightest young prospects in world football. The Lyon defender, on-loan from parent club Chelsea, has already impressed on some of the biggest stages at just 19 years of age! It comes as no surprise, therefore, that the French teenager has an impressive potential rating of 85 overall. Malo Gusto, remember the name.

8 How to develop right-backs in FIFA 23 Career Mode

Players in FIFA 23 career mode can be developed and grown in a variety of ways. Career Mode managers should ensure their players receive ample game time, as there is no better substitute for minutes in the first team. However, particularly in the case of developing younger talent, this may be unachievable and managers should look to utilise the loan market to give their emerging stars game time elsewhere.

Another tool to make use of are training drills. Training drills can develop specific attributes and improve overall rating to ensure your players grow into first team regulars. While training drills can be simulated to save time, we recommend playing through the drills yourself to ensure your players achieve top grades for their training.

Finally, and new for FIFA 23, are player development plans. Making use of player development plans allows Career Mode managers to manipulate a player's development to a certain role. For right-backs, managers can choose from 5 different development plans: Balanced, Wide Back, Attacking Wide Back, Inverted Wide Back and Defensive Wide back. Select the role you want your right-back to play, and develop their attributes accordingly.

Using these recommendations, and making use of FIFA 23's player development system, you can make a valuable addition to the right side of defence in your next Career Mode save.