FIFA 23's Team of the Season promo is one of the most anticipated of the FUT calendar.

Players are given special blue items in exchange for excellent performances over the real-life season. But what are the best TOTS cards released in Ultimate Team so far?

Team of the Season's release has brought many new and exciting cards to FUT. The likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah were always expected to receive cards that fetched millions of coins on the transfer market. But there have also been some surprising inclusions in TOTS so far.

The Eredivisie and English Football League releases even introduced cards that arguably bettered some of the stars from the stronger leagues. Without further ado, here are our best TOTS cards on FIFA 23 so far, based purely on opinion.

Read more: Most Popular FIFA TOTS Cards From FIFA 12 to 22

5 Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian from Arsenal was featured in the community TOTS release. Gabriel Jesus is often a meta option, but his FIFA 23 TOTS card may be his strongest card in FIFA history.

94 pace and 96 dribbling as well as five-star skills make him a stunning option for any attacking role. 92 shooting means he can simply be a clinical centre forward if you wish. His unique body type also means he feels ultra smooth on the ball and is a nightmare for defenders to keep track of.

4 Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne received a 97-rated card in Ultimate Team's Team of the Year promo. In the Premier League TOTS release, he was given a stunning card to match.

The stats are extremely similar to his TOTY card, but he is still way ahead of the FUT power curve. 94 dribbling and a remarkable 98 passing stat are the standouts.

He also offers a high level of finishing ability that you will not find with many midfielders in the game. The Belgian is one of the best TOTS cards released so far, and possibly the most meta midfield player released in FUT so far.

3 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been one of the few shining lights in Liverpool's real-life season. In FIFA 23 he has been given an excellent TOTS card as a result.

96 pace, 97 dribbling and 95 shooting make him a complete attacker in FUT. His stats are better than some of the most meta Icon cards in Ultimate Team.

However, his three-star weak foot may be costly in front of goal at times. Nevertheless, the Egyptian has received one of the best TOTS cards so far in FUT.

2 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has received many performance-related cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. His TOTS addition unsurprisingly trumps the lot.

99 pace and 95 dribbling and shooting make him one of the toughest attackers to defend against in FUT. His added physicality, unique body type and five-star skills mean he lacks little regarding being an overpowered creator or finisher in the game.

Rashford's TOTS card can simply do it all in FUT, but he does demand a hefty fee of over 7,000,000 Coins.

1 Erling Haaland

Manchester City's record-breaker was given a 97-rated TOTS card following his stunning goal-scoring season in the Premier League.

In FUT, he is now one of the most deadly forward options, with an immense 97 pace and shooting which makes him frightening in behind.

However, the most crucial improvement to his newest FIFA 23 card was the addition of a five-star weak foot. Erling Haaland is now extremely clinical on his right boot, as well as his left in Ultimate Team.

His TOTY card was menacing enough in FUT, but his TOTS card is a different beast. Haaland is one of the greatest TOTS cards that will be released throughout the promo. His 6,000,000 Coin figure is warranted given his exceptional abilities in Ultimate Team.

Read more: How To Play Like Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There have been many spectacular TOTS cards released in FIFA 23 so far. And there are undoubtedly many more exciting additions to come, with many leagues awaiting their turn in the FUT promo.

Here we have offered our view on the best TOTS cards released so far in Ultimate Team.