Accompanying the release of the Bundesliga Team Of The Season this week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA have also dropped 7 cryptic riddles into FUT to be completed in the Objectives tab.

Deciphering these clues will reward your FUT club with XP, packs and 3 special items; However, breaking EA's puzzling objectives can be time-consuming and mentally demanding. To help, we've put together a comprehensive guide on how to complete each Bundesliga Year In Review Objective and earn yourself a TOTS Marcus Thuram for your Ultimate Team.

Read More: Best FIFA 23 TOTS Cards So Far (Ranked)

Sting Like A Bee

The riddles begin with a nod to Borrusia Dortmund, in particular, their club mascot Emma The Bee.

"This team had a superb start to 2023 with a strong unbeaten streak in the league. Recreate their run to solve this riddle! You will require four players from that club in your starting 11."

How to complete : Win 8 games in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions with four Borussia Dortmund players in your Starting XI.

: Win 8 games in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions with four Borussia Dortmund players in your Starting XI. Reward: Eight Bundesliga Players Pack (Untradeable)

Celebration at Mewa

The next riddle revolves around Mainz's MEWA Arena and star forward Austrian Karim Onisiwo.

"The outstanding display by this player proved instrumental in propelling his team toward a comfortable victory. Hats off to him! Can you solve this riddle?"

How to complete : Score a hat trick using an Austrian player in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions.

: Score a hat trick using an Austrian player in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions. Reward: 2500 XP

Bavarian Victory

EA's riddles then divert to European giants Bayern Munich.

"The start of the season came packed with action, a one-sided match with one team bagging half a dozen goals. Recreate their dominance to solve this riddle!"

How to complete : Score 6 goals with Bayern Munich players in one game in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions.

: Score 6 goals with Bayern Munich players in one game in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions. Reward: 2500 XP

Terrific Tie

New kids on the block, RB Leipzig, make up the next cryptic clue.

"Never give up! Even when it looks like it is over, there is always a chance. This team showed their bullish side with this amazing late comeback! Can you solve this riddle?"

How to complete : Score 3 goals with an RB Leipzig player in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions.

: Score 3 goals with an RB Leipzig player in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions. Reward: 11X 81+ Bundesliga Players Pack (Untradeable)

Relegation Battle

The 5th riddle highlights Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin.

"One team from the capital has had a tough season so far. Shoot them to their season win total at the end of Matchday 31 to solve this riddle!"

How to complete : Score and win in 6 games with a Hertha Berlin player in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions.

: Score and win in 6 games with a Hertha Berlin player in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions. Reward: 2500 XP

Read More: Best Right-Backs To Sign In FIFA 23 Career Mode (Revealed)

Top 5

The next riddle incorporates those loving life at the top end of the Bundesliga.

"At the end of Matchday 31, these 5 clubs were at the top of the table. Include two players from each of these clubs in your next 10 matches to solve this riddle!"

How to complete : Play 10 matches with two players from each of the following clubs in your Starting XI in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin, RB Leipzig & Freiburg

: Play 10 matches with two players from each of the following clubs in your Starting XI in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin, RB Leipzig & Freiburg Reward: Base Icon Gerd Muller!

Iron Strength

The 7th and final riddle takes into account Bundesliga high-fliers Union Berlin.

"This team has delighted football fans with their amazing performance this season! This memorable match was important because it ended their 5 game-winless streak. Can you solve this riddle?"

How to complete : Win and score two goals with a Union Berlin player in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions.

: Win and score two goals with a Union Berlin player in Squad Battles (min. Semi-Pro difficulty) or Rivals and FUT Champions. Reward: Team of the Season Danilho Doekhi (Untradeable)

Reward

Along with the XP, packs and special items already accumulated, completing all 7 riddles will earn you a Team Of The Season Marcus Thuram to add to your Ultimate Team squad.

Thuram's favourable chemistry links and desirable attributes make completing the Bundesliga Year In Review Objectives a no-brainer.