Looking for some fodder to work towards a Trophy Titans Icon SBC? Or maybe instead for a cost-effective way to improve your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With FIFA 23 being late in its release cycle, high-rated players are cheaper than ever – and with GiveMeSport’s handy guide, you can make sure to bag a bargain on the market.

Of course, the market is always changing – so make sure to keep an eye on FUTBIN for price fluctuations. So much so, that these fees have been taken from the time of writing, and are likely to have changed in the days and weeks ahead. So we advise you take these more as price brackets rather than absolute costs.

We've prioritised promo players here, many of which have sold for less than this recently too, in case you have some extra time to snipe and sniff out a good deal.

Cheapest 84 Rated Players

Rating Player: Lowest BIN Position Card Type 84 Insigne 3.8k LW/LM/CF Rare Gold 84 De Paul 3.8k CM Rare Gold 84 Mount 3.8k CAM/RW Rare Gold 84 Carvajal 3.8k RB Rare Gold 84 Gómez 3.9k CAM/LW Rare Gold 84 Martínez 3.9k GK Rare Gold 84 Di María 3.9k RW/RM Rare Gold 84 Berardi 3.9k RM/RW Rare Gold 84 Kovacic 3.9k CM Rare Gold 84 Hernández 3.9k CB/LB Rare Gold

Verdict: With the game’s power curve where it is, these players should ideally be used for fodder and fodder only.

Cheapest 85 Rated Players

Rating Player: Lowest BIN Position Card Type 85 Schick 9.4k ST/CF Rare Gold 85 Busquets 9.5k CDM Rare Gold 85 Aspas 9.5k ST/CF Rare Gold 85 Moreno 9.5k ST/CF Rare Gold 85 Kostić 9.5k LM/LWB/LW Rare Gold 85 Acuña 9.6k LB/LWB Rare Gold 85 Vardy 9.6k ST/CF Rare Gold 85 Depay 9.6k CF/ST/LW Rare Gold 85 Jorginho 9.6k CM Rare Gold 85 Alba 9.6k LB/LWB Rare Gold

Verdict: As before, these players are good as SBC fodder but not for your FUT squad.

Cheapest 86 Rated Players

Rating Player: Lowest BIN Position Card Type 86 Laporte 16.5k CB Rare Gold 86 Mahrez 16.5k RW/RM Rare Gold 86 Mendy 16.5k GK Rare Gold 86 Trapp 16.5k GK Rare Gold 86 Parejo 16.5k CM Rare Gold 86 Immobile 16.5k ST/CF Rare Gold 86 Szczesny 16.5k GK Rare Gold 86 Fernandes 16.75k CAM/CM Rare Gold 86 Silva 16.75k CB Rare Gold 86 Forsberg 17k CAM/CF/ST UCL RTTF

Verdict: Forsberg won’t be beating teams single-handedly, but is a decent card for only 17k.

Cheapest 87 Rated Players

Rating Player: Lowest BIN Position Card Type 87 Anderson 23.25k RW/RM UECL RTTF 87 Brolin 24.25k ST/CAM/CF/RW FUT Hero 87 Bouanga 24.25k LW/RM/ST Inform 87 Laurienté 24.5k RM/RW/ST FUT Fantasy 87 Jovic 24.5k ST/CF MOTM 87 Tolisso 24.5k CM/CDM OTW 87 Trimmel 24.5k RWB/RB/RM FUT Fantasy 87 Rebic 24.5k LW/LM/ST FUT Centurions 87 Darmian 24k CB/RB/RM UCL MOTM 87 Koulibaly 25k CB Rare Gold

Verdict: Brolin and Papin were widely used a few months ago, but are behind what other players will likely have at this stage. Trimmel is one of the better options at RB if you need someone from the Bundesliga.

Cheapest 88 Rated Players

Rating Player: Lowest BIN Position Card Type 88 Benteke 28k ST/CF FUT Fantasy 88 Tapsoba 28.75k CB EL MOTM 88 Wimmer 29k RM/LM/RW FUT Fantasy 88 Mascherano 29k CB/CDM FUT Hero 88 Owen 29k ST/CF Trophy Titans Icon 88 Del Piero 29k CF/CAM/ST Trophy Titans Icon 88 Haaland 29.5k ST/CF Rare Gold 88 Alli 29.5k CAM/CM FUT Fantasy 88 Riqui Puig 30k CM FUT Fantasy 88 Ndiaye 30k LM/RM/ST/LW FUT Fantasy

Verdict: Benteke brings back memories from FIFA 14, but is hard to link and has low agility. While some people may not have been happy with packing his 88 instead of 95-rated card, my love for Del Piero is leading me to say he’s a shout for under 30k.

Cheapest 89 Rated Players

Rating Player: Lowest BIN Position Card Type 89 Dalglish 36.25k ST/CF Trophy Titans Icon 89 Ljungberg 37k LM/RM/LW Trophy Titans Hero 89 Solskjær 38k ST/CF Trophy Titans Hero 89 Dudek 38.25k GK Trophy Titans Hero 89 Papin 39k ST/CF FUT Hero 89 Martinez 39k ST/CF World Cup Phenoms 89 Donovan 39k CF/RM/CAM/ST Trophy Titans 89 Kante 39k CDM/CM Rare Gold 89 Neymar 39.25k LW/LM Rare Gold 89 Dybala 40k CF/CAM/ST MOTM

Verdict: 37k for Dalglish who has a 5-star weak foot? This one’s a no-brainer.

Cheapest 90 Rated Players

Rating Player: Lowest BIN Position Card Type 90 Xavi 47k CM Trophy Titans Icon 90 Van Dijk 48.75k CB Rare Gold 90 Courtois 49.5k GK Rare Gold 90 Cristiano Ronaldo 50k ST/CF Rare Gold 90 Salah 50k RW/RM Rare Gold 90 Müller 50.5k CAM/CF RTTK 90 Papin 50k ST/CF World Cup Heroes 90 Laudrup 51.5k CAM/LW World Cup Icon 90 Klose 52.5k ST/CF World Cup Icon 90 Shevchenko 54k ST/CF World Cup Icon

Verdict: Xavi could be a fun player to use with a shadow card to boost his low defensive stats (there’s a trend with these low-priced Trophy Titans Icons)

Cheapest 91 Rated Players

Rating Player: Lowest BIN Position Card Type 91 Lewandowski 59k ST/CF Rare Gold 91 De Bruyne 59k CM/CAM Rare Gold 91 Benzema 59.5k CF/ST Rare Gold 91 Messi 60k RW/RM Rare Gold 91 Müller 64k CAM/CF FUT Birthday 91 Benrahma 68k LM/CAM/LW FUT Fantasy 91 Trezeguet 69k ST/CF Prime Icon 91 Kluivert 69.5k ST/CF Prime Icon 91 Van Basten 70.5k ST/CF Prime Icon 91 Casemiro 71k CDM Prime Icon

Verdict: As much as it pains me, I can’t recommend Messi. Benrahma would be the sensible choice here.

With FUT 23’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promo just around the corner, there are bound to be a whole host of new SBCs and promotions coming to the game shortly.

It might be a good idea to invest in some of the fodder in this guide, in case of a price rise if there’s a particularly good TOTS SBC.