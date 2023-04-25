Looking for some fodder to work towards a Trophy Titans Icon SBC? Or maybe instead for a cost-effective way to improve your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?
With FIFA 23 being late in its release cycle, high-rated players are cheaper than ever – and with GiveMeSport’s handy guide, you can make sure to bag a bargain on the market.
Of course, the market is always changing – so make sure to keep an eye on FUTBIN for price fluctuations. So much so, that these fees have been taken from the time of writing, and are likely to have changed in the days and weeks ahead. So we advise you take these more as price brackets rather than absolute costs.
We've prioritised promo players here, many of which have sold for less than this recently too, in case you have some extra time to snipe and sniff out a good deal.
Cheapest 84 Rated Players
Rating
Player:
Lowest BIN
Position
Card Type
84
Insigne
3.8k
LW/LM/CF
Rare Gold
84
De Paul
3.8k
CM
Rare Gold
84
Mount
3.8k
CAM/RW
Rare Gold
84
Carvajal
3.8k
RB
Rare Gold
84
Gómez
3.9k
CAM/LW
Rare Gold
84
Martínez
3.9k
GK
Rare Gold
84
Di María
3.9k
RW/RM
Rare Gold
84
Berardi
3.9k
RM/RW
Rare Gold
84
Kovacic
3.9k
CM
Rare Gold
84
Hernández
3.9k
CB/LB
Rare Gold
Verdict: With the game’s power curve where it is, these players should ideally be used for fodder and fodder only.
Cheapest 85 Rated Players
Rating
Player:
Lowest BIN
Position
Card Type
85
Schick
9.4k
ST/CF
Rare Gold
85
Busquets
9.5k
CDM
Rare Gold
85
Aspas
9.5k
ST/CF
Rare Gold
85
Moreno
9.5k
ST/CF
Rare Gold
85
Kostić
9.5k
LM/LWB/LW
Rare Gold
85
Acuña
9.6k
LB/LWB
Rare Gold
85
Vardy
9.6k
ST/CF
Rare Gold
85
Depay
9.6k
CF/ST/LW
Rare Gold
85
Jorginho
9.6k
CM
Rare Gold
85
Alba
9.6k
LB/LWB
Rare Gold
Verdict: As before, these players are good as SBC fodder but not for your FUT squad.
Cheapest 86 Rated Players
Rating
Player:
Lowest BIN
Position
Card Type
86
Laporte
16.5k
CB
Rare Gold
86
Mahrez
16.5k
RW/RM
Rare Gold
86
Mendy
16.5k
GK
Rare Gold
86
Trapp
16.5k
GK
Rare Gold
86
Parejo
16.5k
CM
Rare Gold
86
Immobile
16.5k
ST/CF
Rare Gold
86
Szczesny
16.5k
GK
Rare Gold
86
Fernandes
16.75k
CAM/CM
Rare Gold
86
Silva
16.75k
CB
Rare Gold
86
Forsberg
17k
CAM/CF/ST
UCL RTTF
Verdict: Forsberg won’t be beating teams single-handedly, but is a decent card for only 17k.
Cheapest 87 Rated Players
Rating
Player:
Lowest BIN
Position
Card Type
87
Anderson
23.25k
RW/RM
UECL RTTF
87
Brolin
24.25k
ST/CAM/CF/RW
FUT Hero
87
Bouanga
24.25k
LW/RM/ST
Inform
87
Laurienté
24.5k
RM/RW/ST
FUT Fantasy
87
Jovic
24.5k
ST/CF
MOTM
87
Tolisso
24.5k
CM/CDM
OTW
87
Trimmel
24.5k
RWB/RB/RM
FUT Fantasy
87
Rebic
24.5k
LW/LM/ST
FUT Centurions
87
Darmian
24k
CB/RB/RM
UCL MOTM
87
Koulibaly
25k
CB
Rare Gold
Verdict: Brolin and Papin were widely used a few months ago, but are behind what other players will likely have at this stage. Trimmel is one of the better options at RB if you need someone from the Bundesliga.
Cheapest 88 Rated Players
Rating
Player:
Lowest BIN
Position
Card Type
88
Benteke
28k
ST/CF
FUT Fantasy
88
Tapsoba
28.75k
CB
EL MOTM
88
Wimmer
29k
RM/LM/RW
FUT Fantasy
88
Mascherano
29k
CB/CDM
FUT Hero
88
Owen
29k
ST/CF
Trophy Titans Icon
88
Del Piero
29k
CF/CAM/ST
Trophy Titans Icon
88
Haaland
29.5k
ST/CF
Rare Gold
88
Alli
29.5k
CAM/CM
FUT Fantasy
88
Riqui Puig
30k
CM
FUT Fantasy
88
Ndiaye
30k
LM/RM/ST/LW
FUT Fantasy
Verdict: Benteke brings back memories from FIFA 14, but is hard to link and has low agility. While some people may not have been happy with packing his 88 instead of 95-rated card, my love for Del Piero is leading me to say he’s a shout for under 30k.
Cheapest 89 Rated Players
Rating
Player:
Lowest BIN
Position
Card Type
89
Dalglish
36.25k
ST/CF
Trophy Titans Icon
89
Ljungberg
37k
LM/RM/LW
Trophy Titans Hero
89
Solskjær
38k
ST/CF
Trophy Titans Hero
89
Dudek
38.25k
GK
Trophy Titans Hero
89
Papin
39k
ST/CF
FUT Hero
89
Martinez
39k
ST/CF
World Cup Phenoms
89
Donovan
39k
CF/RM/CAM/ST
Trophy Titans
89
Kante
39k
CDM/CM
Rare Gold
89
Neymar
39.25k
LW/LM
Rare Gold
89
Dybala
40k
CF/CAM/ST
MOTM
Verdict: 37k for Dalglish who has a 5-star weak foot? This one’s a no-brainer.
Cheapest 90 Rated Players
Rating
Player:
Lowest BIN
Position
Card Type
90
Xavi
47k
CM
Trophy Titans Icon
90
Van Dijk
48.75k
CB
Rare Gold
90
Courtois
49.5k
GK
Rare Gold
90
Cristiano Ronaldo
50k
ST/CF
Rare Gold
90
Salah
50k
RW/RM
Rare Gold
90
Müller
50.5k
CAM/CF
RTTK
90
Papin
50k
ST/CF
World Cup Heroes
90
Laudrup
51.5k
CAM/LW
World Cup Icon
90
Klose
52.5k
ST/CF
World Cup Icon
90
Shevchenko
54k
ST/CF
World Cup Icon
Verdict: Xavi could be a fun player to use with a shadow card to boost his low defensive stats (there’s a trend with these low-priced Trophy Titans Icons)
Cheapest 91 Rated Players
Rating
Player:
Lowest BIN
Position
Card Type
91
Lewandowski
59k
ST/CF
Rare Gold
91
De Bruyne
59k
CM/CAM
Rare Gold
91
Benzema
59.5k
CF/ST
Rare Gold
91
Messi
60k
RW/RM
Rare Gold
91
Müller
64k
CAM/CF
FUT Birthday
91
Benrahma
68k
LM/CAM/LW
FUT Fantasy
91
Trezeguet
69k
ST/CF
Prime Icon
91
Kluivert
69.5k
ST/CF
Prime Icon
91
Van Basten
70.5k
ST/CF
Prime Icon
91
Casemiro
71k
CDM
Prime Icon
Verdict: As much as it pains me, I can’t recommend Messi. Benrahma would be the sensible choice here.
With FUT 23’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promo just around the corner, there are bound to be a whole host of new SBCs and promotions coming to the game shortly.
It might be a good idea to invest in some of the fodder in this guide, in case of a price rise if there’s a particularly good TOTS SBC.
