Looking for some fodder to work towards a Trophy Titans Icon SBC? Or maybe instead for a cost-effective way to improve your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With FIFA 23 being late in its release cycle, high-rated players are cheaper than ever – and with GiveMeSport’s handy guide, you can make sure to bag a bargain on the market.

Of course, the market is always changing – so make sure to keep an eye on FUTBIN for price fluctuations. So much so, that these fees have been taken from the time of writing, and are likely to have changed in the days and weeks ahead. So we advise you take these more as price brackets rather than absolute costs.

We've prioritised promo players here, many of which have sold for less than this recently too, in case you have some extra time to snipe and sniff out a good deal.

Cheapest 84 Rated Players

Rating

Player:

Lowest BIN

Position

Card Type

84

Insigne

3.8k

LW/LM/CF

Rare Gold

84

De Paul

3.8k

CM

Rare Gold

84

Mount

3.8k

CAM/RW

Rare Gold

84

Carvajal

3.8k

RB

Rare Gold

84

Gómez

3.9k

CAM/LW

Rare Gold

84

Martínez

3.9k

GK

Rare Gold

84

Di María

3.9k

RW/RM

Rare Gold

84

Berardi

3.9k

RM/RW

Rare Gold

84

Kovacic

3.9k

CM

Rare Gold

84

Hernández

3.9k

CB/LB

Rare Gold

Verdict: With the game’s power curve where it is, these players should ideally be used for fodder and fodder only.

Cheapest 85 Rated Players

Rating

Player:

Lowest BIN

Position

Card Type

85

Schick

9.4k

ST/CF

Rare Gold

85

Busquets

9.5k

CDM

Rare Gold

85

Aspas

9.5k

ST/CF

Rare Gold

85

Moreno

9.5k

ST/CF

Rare Gold

85

Kostić

9.5k

LM/LWB/LW

Rare Gold

85

Acuña

9.6k

LB/LWB

Rare Gold

85

Vardy

9.6k

ST/CF

Rare Gold

85

Depay

9.6k

CF/ST/LW

Rare Gold

85

Jorginho

9.6k

CM

Rare Gold

85

Alba

9.6k

LB/LWB

Rare Gold

Verdict: As before, these players are good as SBC fodder but not for your FUT squad.

Cheapest 86 Rated Players

Rating

Player:

Lowest BIN

Position

Card Type

86

Laporte

16.5k

CB

Rare Gold

86

Mahrez

16.5k

RW/RM

Rare Gold

86

Mendy

16.5k

GK

Rare Gold

86

Trapp

16.5k

GK

Rare Gold

86

Parejo

16.5k

CM

Rare Gold

86

Immobile

16.5k

ST/CF

Rare Gold

86

Szczesny

16.5k

GK

Rare Gold

86

Fernandes

16.75k

CAM/CM

Rare Gold

86

Silva

16.75k

CB

Rare Gold

86

Forsberg

17k

CAM/CF/ST

UCL RTTF

Verdict: Forsberg won’t be beating teams single-handedly, but is a decent card for only 17k.

Forsberg-1

Cheapest 87 Rated Players

Rating

Player:

Lowest BIN

Position

Card Type

87

Anderson

23.25k

RW/RM

UECL RTTF

87

Brolin

24.25k

ST/CAM/CF/RW

FUT Hero

87

Bouanga

24.25k

LW/RM/ST

Inform

87

Laurienté

24.5k

RM/RW/ST

FUT Fantasy

87

Jovic

24.5k

ST/CF

MOTM

87

Tolisso

24.5k

CM/CDM

OTW

87

Trimmel

24.5k

RWB/RB/RM

FUT Fantasy

87

Rebic

24.5k

LW/LM/ST

FUT Centurions

87

Darmian

24k

CB/RB/RM

UCL MOTM

87

Koulibaly

25k

CB

Rare Gold

Verdict: Brolin and Papin were widely used a few months ago, but are behind what other players will likely have at this stage. Trimmel is one of the better options at RB if you need someone from the Bundesliga.

Trimmel

Cheapest 88 Rated Players

Rating

Player:

Lowest BIN

Position

Card Type

88

Benteke

28k

ST/CF

FUT Fantasy

88

Tapsoba

28.75k

CB

EL MOTM

88

Wimmer

29k

RM/LM/RW

FUT Fantasy

88

Mascherano

29k

CB/CDM

FUT Hero

88

Owen

29k

ST/CF

Trophy Titans Icon

88

Del Piero

29k

CF/CAM/ST

Trophy Titans Icon

88

Haaland

29.5k

ST/CF

Rare Gold

88

Alli

29.5k

CAM/CM

FUT Fantasy

88

Riqui Puig

30k

CM

FUT Fantasy

88

Ndiaye

30k

LM/RM/ST/LW

FUT Fantasy

Verdict: Benteke brings back memories from FIFA 14, but is hard to link and has low agility. While some people may not have been happy with packing his 88 instead of 95-rated card, my love for Del Piero is leading me to say he’s a shout for under 30k.

Del Piero

Cheapest 89 Rated Players

Rating

Player:

Lowest BIN

Position

Card Type

89

Dalglish

36.25k

ST/CF

Trophy Titans Icon

89

Ljungberg

37k

LM/RM/LW

Trophy Titans Hero

89

Solskjær

38k

ST/CF

Trophy Titans Hero

89

Dudek

38.25k

GK

Trophy Titans Hero

89

Papin

39k

ST/CF

FUT Hero

89

Martinez

39k

ST/CF

World Cup Phenoms

89

Donovan

39k

CF/RM/CAM/ST

Trophy Titans

89

Kante

39k

CDM/CM

Rare Gold

89

Neymar

39.25k

LW/LM

Rare Gold

89

Dybala

40k

CF/CAM/ST

MOTM

Verdict: 37k for Dalglish who has a 5-star weak foot? This one’s a no-brainer.

Dalglish

Cheapest 90 Rated Players

Rating

Player:

Lowest BIN

Position

Card Type

90

Xavi

47k

CM

Trophy Titans Icon

90

Van Dijk

48.75k

CB

Rare Gold

90

Courtois

49.5k

GK

Rare Gold

90

Cristiano Ronaldo

50k

ST/CF

Rare Gold

90

Salah

50k

RW/RM

Rare Gold

90

Müller

50.5k

CAM/CF

RTTK

90

Papin

50k

ST/CF

World Cup Heroes

90

Laudrup

51.5k

CAM/LW

World Cup Icon

90

Klose

52.5k

ST/CF

World Cup Icon

90

Shevchenko

54k

ST/CF

World Cup Icon

Verdict: Xavi could be a fun player to use with a shadow card to boost his low defensive stats (there’s a trend with these low-priced Trophy Titans Icons)

Xavi-1

Cheapest 91 Rated Players

Rating

Player:

Lowest BIN

Position

Card Type

91

Lewandowski

59k

ST/CF

Rare Gold

91

De Bruyne

59k

CM/CAM

Rare Gold

91

Benzema

59.5k

CF/ST

Rare Gold

91

Messi

60k

RW/RM

Rare Gold

91

Müller

64k

CAM/CF

FUT Birthday

91

Benrahma

68k

LM/CAM/LW

FUT Fantasy

91

Trezeguet

69k

ST/CF

Prime Icon

91

Kluivert

69.5k

ST/CF

Prime Icon

91

Van Basten

70.5k

ST/CF

Prime Icon

91

Casemiro

71k

CDM

Prime Icon

Verdict: As much as it pains me, I can’t recommend Messi. Benrahma would be the sensible choice here.

Benrahma

With FUT 23’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promo just around the corner, there are bound to be a whole host of new SBCs and promotions coming to the game shortly.

It might be a good idea to invest in some of the fodder in this guide, in case of a price rise if there’s a particularly good TOTS SBC.

