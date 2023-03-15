Everyone wants Icon cards in their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Icons are players of football's past, who possess incredible stats in FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team). They feature some of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game, with the likes of Pele, Ronaldinho, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo and so many more.

Because of their elite status, and the fact they're incredibly rare - they're extremely expensive in the game. They also link to any card, which makes them so ever more desirable.

However, there are a few Icon cards that are very easily obtainable, with a small number of coins. So, with this here are the top ten cheapest Icon cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

All prices have been derived from FUTBIN and are corrected as of 15/03/2023. Find out the entirety of the list below.

10 Mid-Icon Ian Wright

Price: 68k

First up at number ten, is Ian Wright's middle Icon.

The clinical Englishman has cracking stats for a striker, however, is ultimately let down by his lack of skills. He does however have a four-star weak foot, so can score with either when you're through on goal. At 68k, he's a steal.

9 Baby Icon Ian Wright

Price: 68k

On the exact same price, but possessing a slightly better card due to his pace - it's actually the lower-rated version of Wright.

This card plays a little nicer if you're a player who likes to play through balls in behind. Wrighty can easily latch on and dispatch into the net comfortably.

8 Mid-Icon Andriy Shevchenko

Price: 68k

Another clinical forward is up next in Andriy Shevchenko.

The Ukrainian really is deadly, and for that price, you simply cannot complain about what you're getting.

7 Mid-Icon Michael Laudrup

Price: 67.5k

What's interesting about this Michael Laudrup card is he can play the CAM role. His 4*/4* make him a perfect, silky playmaker, and we can't for the life of us understand why he's this cheap!

6 Mid-Icon Gianfranco Zola

Price: 67.5k

Another name we're shocked about is so little cost on the market. Gianfranco Zola's mid-icon is dynamite. 4*/4*, plus his nimble agility makes him a dream to play with. He's a tidy option.

5 Mid-Icon Michael Owen

Price: 67k

Another explosive forward here in the form of Michael Owen.

The Ballon d'Or winner has lightning speed, and his finishing replicates that of how he was in his playing days. However, his weak foot and skill moves do somewhat let him down.

4 Mid-Icon Hernan Crespo

Price: 67k

So many strikers! Hernan Crespo is the next culprit. The Argentine is so well-rounded, and at 6'0 he can also win aerial duels, which is great if you like long-ball football in FIFA 23.

3 Mid-Icon Rui Costa

Price: 66.5k

Surprising to see at number three is Rui Costa.

Again, this card is ludicrous for a CAM. He has everything you need to link up play, score goals and ultimately - win games of FIFA. The only downside is his defending, however, he's not for that purpose anyway!

2 Baby Icon Luis Hernandez

Price: 66.5k

Just missing out on the title of the cheapest Icon in FIFA 23, it's the Mexican Luis Hernandez.

We can see why he's very cheap, with a three-star weak foot as a striker not really up to scratch... but that doesn't mean he won't score goals! Just like Baby Wright, he can latch onto chipped-through balls with his electric speed.

1 Mid-Icon Christian Vieri

Price: 66k

At the top spot, the cheapest Icon in the game is Christian Vieri.

We'll be honest - he isn't everyone's cup of tea. His play style is predominantly suited to a target man, so don't expect him to be explosive off the mark. However, he will win headers, bully defenders and ultimately score goals. Not bad for the cheapest Icon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.