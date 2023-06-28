The Women’s World Cup is just around the corner, with the 32 competing teams making their final preparations as they get ready to fly to Australia and New Zealand.

To celebrate the tournament, EA Sports have released a Women’s World Cup update on FIFA 23.

GiveMeSport runs through everything you need to know about the wide range of new women’s football content now available.

The 32 teams who have qualified for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand are now all available on FIFA 23.

They can be played in Kick-Off and Tournament modes, and in the brand-new Lead Your Country mode.

In the latter, fans will be able to take control of a player from the tournament and attempt to earn world glory.

There is also the option to create and compete as a customised avatar in the Lead Your Country mode.

Custom stadium dressings, cinematics, match presentations and unique commentary are also included to create the most authentic Women’s World Cup experience possible.

These are the 32 qualified teams at the Women’s World Cup who are subsequently available on the FIFA 23 update:

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

Philippines

South Korea

Vietnam

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

Canada

Costa Rica

Haiti

Jamaica

Panama

United States

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The 10 highest ranked players in the Women’s World Cup FIFA 23 update are from a range of countries, including hosts Australia, Spain, Norway and the United States.

The highest ranked English player is GiveMeSport columnist Lucy Bronze, who will be playing at her third World Cup this summer.

Check out the list of the 10 highest ranked players below:

Sam Kerr - Australia - 91 Alexia Putellas - Spain - 91 Caroline Graham Hansen - Norway - 90 Alex Morgan - United States - 90 Ada Hegerberg - Norway - 90 Wendie Renard - France - 90 Lucy Bronze - England - 90 Marie Katoto - France - 89 Irene Paredes - Spain - 88 Guro Reiten - Norway - 88

Good news – the Women’s World Cup FIFA 23 update is completely free.

When is the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup gets underway on July 20 and runs until August 20.

Read our full guide to find out more about the prestigious tournament.