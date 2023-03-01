FUT Fantasy is nearly here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and we have a new card type in a FUT Fantasy Hero. What is it and how does it work?

FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Heroes: What are they and how do they work?

Yet another new card type is making its way into FIFA 23, in the form of a Fantasy FUT Hero.

EA hasn't been scared to change up their content strands in this year's instalment of FIFA. We've seen more new cards feature than ever before, including World Cup Heroes and Icons, Team of the Year Icons, 99 loan cards and so much more.

This is why it's unsurprising to see a new promo bring a new card possibility, which appears to be a Fantasy FUT Hero.

So what are they? How do they work? Find out everything you need to know below.

What is a Fantasy FUT Hero?

According to reliable FIFA source FUTSheriff, a Future Hero is a dynamic-based Hero item, that can receive upgrades depending on how their former team plays in real life!

For example, Yaya Toure received his Hero item for his time spent at Manchester City, meaning depending on how the Cityzen's perform over their next few Premier League games, Toure could receive a boost to make his card even more astonishing in FIFA 23.

The idea replicates similar strategies EA have implemented in some of their other dynamic card promotions, such as Road to the Final, Ones to Watch and Road to the Knockouts.

The name is also under speculation, as it could be 'Future FUT Heroes' - as opposed to FUT Fantasy Heroes, as found in the codes by another popular FIFA leaker in the form of FUT Scoreboard.

How does a Fantasy FUT Hero work?

FUTSheriff has once again leaked an explanation as to how these dynamic Hero cards will upgrade. This is as follows.

1 Win in 6 Games: +1 Rating

Club Undefeated in 6 Games: +1 Rating & 3 New Traits

Only LEAGUE games starting from March 17th. The cards will also most likely have “Heroes League” instead of their former club.

This means we could see some seriously overpowered Hero items. The cards themselves are undeniably some of the best in the game, so it'll be interesting to see who EA chooses in their squad.

Please note this Yaya Toure card is merely a concept, and he may or may not be included in the FUT Fantasy Hero side.

When will the Fantasy FUT Heroes be available in FIFA 23?

The release date for Fantasy FUT is currently unconfirmed by EA, however reliable FIFA leaker FUTSheriff has stated that it will begin on Friday 3rd of March 2023, meaning that we could see FUT Fantasy Heroes released into FUT on this date as well.

However, the promo is expected to last for a duration of two weeks, so we could see EA introduce them in team two. All is yet to be revealed, so keep checking back here where we'll provide regular updates.

