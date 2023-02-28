FUT Fantasy is here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team! Here we have absolutely everything you need to know about it.

FUT Fantasy is making a return to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team!

Last year we were treated to some insane cards. We had the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Anthony Martial - who all received mouthwatering dynamic items.

This year should be no different and we should be able to obtain some class, upgradeable cards. The promotional events as of late from EA have been a little stale, so let's hope this one knocks it out of the park and reinstates the excitement back to FUT 23.

Fantasy FUT began in FIFA 23 at 6 PM GMT on Friday 3rd of March 2023.

Team 1 Released

Here is the full team one for Fantasy FUT! Who would you like to pack most?

Will Fantasy FUT be a two-week promo?

There will be two teams! This is how the promo should run.

Team 1: 03/03 to 10/03

03/03 to 10/03 Team 2: 10/03 to 17/03

During this time, EA will bring out a variety of content, including SBCs, featured objectives, packs, and much more!

FUT Fantasy Heroes

Yet another new card type is making its way into FIFA 23, in the form of a FUT Fantasy Hero.

According to reliable FIFA source FUTSheriff, a Future Hero is a dynamic-based Hero item, that can receive upgrades depending on how their former team plays in real life!

For example, Yaya Toure received his Hero item for his time spent at Manchester City, meaning depending on how the Cityzen's perform over their next few Premier League games, Toure could receive a boost to make his card even more astonishing in FIFA 23.

Who do you want to see featuring as a FUT Fantasy Hero?

How do Fantasy FUT Upgrades Work?

Here is how Fantasy FUT Cards will upgrade in FIFA 23.

1 Win in Six Games: +1 Upgrade

3 Appearances in Next Six Games: +1 Upgrade

In the Next Six Games - ATT/MID: 2 Goals/Assists GK/DEF: 2 Clean Sheets: +1 Upgrade

Avoid Defeat in Next Six Games: +1 Upgrade

They've switched it up compared to how it worked in FIFA 22, and definitely for the better. This provides a lot more variety for card upgrades, and will really make players ponder on who to obtain. For example, a lower-rated player, but at a side that are doing exceptionally well may be a better long-term option than that of the highest-rated player included in the promo.

Will there be a FUT Fantasy Swaps?

It is so far unconfirmed whether we will be receiving a Swaps promo to accompany FUT Fantasy. There wasn't a Swaps promo in FIFA 22 FUT Fantasy, so we are led to believe that we won't receive one this time around, either.

However, EA has been known to switch up content patterns from time to time, so it could happen. Keep checking back here for regular updates.

