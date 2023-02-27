Here we have our predictions for who could feature in Fantasy FUT in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FUT is coming in FIFA 23! The promo was massively successful during its introduction in FIFA 22 and will be making a return in EA's latest instalment of the massively popular football simulator.

Last year we were treated to some simply stunning cards. We had star-studded names such as Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Rashford, Eduardo Camavinga and so many more - so this is leaving FIFA fans massively excited as to who will surface in this year's side.

Reliable FIFA source FUTSheriff has stated that this should be a two-week promo, which means we'll be receiving a plethora of immense items!

So, with this - let's take a look at some of our predictions as to who could be featuring in Fantasy FUT in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Please note that this card design is not final and is merely a concept card sourced from FIFA Rosters.

Antony

Position – RW

– RW Nationality – Brazilian

– Brazilian Club – Manchester United

Our first prediction that would be a great player for this promo would be Antony. The tricky winger is yet to receive a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team apart from his OTW, so he would be perfect for a dynamic, upgradeable card. Given Manchester United's current form, this card would definitely go up and would make it extremely costly on the transfer market.

Jorginho

Position – CM

– CM Nationality – Italy

– Italy Club – Arsenal

EA, in the past, used a lot of the January transferred cards, so a nice addition to this promo would be Jorginho. The Gunners have been electric this season and we could see this Jorginho card shoot up to a quite ridiculous Gullit gang member.

Evan Ndicka

Position – CB

– CB Nationality – France

– France Club – Eintracht Frankfurt

A man that doesn't have a special card yet this year but is certainly someone that EA likes to use on a rotational basis in their promos - it's Evan Ndicka. The French centre-half possesses lightning-quick speed, which makes him highly useable in FIFA 23, with pacey centre-halfs notoriously reigning supreme. He'd be a great addition to Fantasy FUT and would certainly be a card many would be lucky to obtain.

Arnaut Danjuma

Position – LM

– LM Nationality – Netherlands

– Netherlands Club – Tottenham Hotspur

Another Premier League January transfer that could make for a very fun item is Arnaut Danjuma. Antonio Conte's new winger has always been a solid player in FUT, and a special card at his new home certainly wouldn't go amiss. With a lack of fantastic LMs in England's top flight - this could certainly be a winner.

Manuel Neuer

Position – GK

– GK Nationality – Germany

– Germany Club – Bayern Munich

An iconic goalkeeper who has been phenomenal in FIFA for some time now, it's Manuel Neuer. The German shockingly only has his based card this year, so it's the perfect time to get the veteran involved in a promo. If he did get upgraded he'd be right up there with the best keepers in the game.

Weston Mckennie

Position – CM

– CM Nationality – USA

– USA Club – Leeds United

An absolute unit of a midfielder that could definitely work his way into Fantasy FUT is Weston Mckennie. The American recently swapped the Allianz for Elland Road and as Leeds United try desperately to save themselves from relegation, which could be interesting in regard to upgrades to see if he actually goes up. If he does, he'd be one hell of a midfielder.

Lautaro Martinez

Position – ST

– ST Nationality – Argentina

– Argentina Club – Inter Milan

Our penultimate prediction has to be Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine forward always weasels his way into FIFA promos and always seems to get one of the cards with simply insane stats. This card would be no different, and the sleek design looks absolutely ace with the Inter Milan badge incorporated.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Position – ST

– ST Nationality – Portugal

– Portugal Club – Al Nassr

Last up - it's the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballing legend recently departed Manchester for Saudi Arabia and would be a perfect poster card for this promo. His stats replicate the old Ronaldo, and we can only imagine what a joy he'd be to play with.

