Fantasy FUT is coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and the release date has been leaked!

Fantasy FUT is coming back for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

EA are never short of keeping the content coming in the game, we have seen a weekly promotional event from them, and it appears that the next one on the calendar will be Fantasy FUT, which only made its first appearance last year in FIFA 22.

If we're basing the promo on last year, the cards are another batch of dynamic upgrades - which correlate to how players perform for their sides in real life over the course of some games.

Last year we were treated to some insane cards. We had the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Anthony Martial - who all received simply ludicrous items.

Let's hope for more of the same in this year's rendition. Fans will undoubtedly be excited to see who's involved. With this being said, what is the release date? Here we have everything you need to know.

The release date for Fantasy FUT is currently unconfirmed by EA, however reliable FIFA leaker FUTSheriff has stated that it will begin on Friday 3rd of March 2023.

Sheriff actually states that it will be beginning next week, but we know EA drop promotional events exclusively on Fridays, meaning that the 3rd of March will be the date we see Fantasy FUT begin.

In the same tweet, he also stated that there will be two teams! This is likely how the promo should run.

Team 1: 03/03 to 10/03

03/03 to 10/03 Team 2: 10/03 to 17/03

During this time, EA will bring out a variety of content including SBCs, featured objectives, packs, and so much more.

It is a fantastic promotional event that was more than welcomed by fans in FIFA 22, and it should be no different for players of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Read More: Top 10 best hidden gems in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Will there be a FUT Fantasy Swaps?

It is so far unconfirmed whether we will be receiving a Swaps promo to accompany FUT Fantasy. There wasn't a Swaps promo in FIFA 22 FUT Fantasy, so we are led to believe that we won't receive one this time around, either.

However, EA has been known to switch up content patterns from time to time, so it could happen. Keep checking back here for regular updates.

Read More: Top 10 Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Who could feature in FIFA 23 FUT Fantasy?

EA used some big names last year, which can give us an idea of who could also feature in this year's promo. As it was after the January transfer window, they utilised transfer cards that have not yet received a boosted special card.

We will also see players from some of the most in-form clubs in the world, as these dynamic items have a better chance of being upgraded and thus will sell for more on the transfer market. Here are a few picks as to who we think could feature.

Wout Weghorst - Manchester United

Jorginho - Arsenal

Jules Kounde - Barcelona

Sheraldo Becker - Union Berlin

Edson Alvarez - Ajax

David Neres - Benfica

Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan

- Inter Milan Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr

READ MORE: FIFA 23 Wissam Ben Yedder Player of the Month (POTM) SBC: How to Complete, Cost & More

Keep up to date with all the latest FIFA-related and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.