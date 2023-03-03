FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Upgrade Tracker

Here you can track all the latest upgrades that take place on the FUT Fantasy cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FUT is coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with this, they'll be dynamic cards that need tracking.

Last year we were treated to some insane cards. We had the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Anthony Martial who all received fantastic upgrades along the course of the promo, which means that it's essential for all FIFA fans to keep track of these cards in order to maximise potential profits on the Ultimate Team market or to see if their favourite cards are in with a shot of being upgraded.

We also have exciting news in this promo, a new card type will be hitting our screens - in the form of a FUT Fantasy Hero. This means we could see the likes of David Ginola, Yaya Toure and Peter Crouch all with upgradeable items, making their pre-existing fantastic Hero cards even more overpowered.

You aren't going to want to miss a beat in FUT Fantasy, which is why we're comprising a tracker, so we can do the work for you. Scroll down below to check it out.

How do Fantasy FUT Upgrades work?

As leaked by reliable FIFA source FUTSheriff, here is how Fantasy FUT Cards will upgrade in FIFA 23.

Credit FUTSheriff

1 Win in Six Games: +1 Upgrade

3 Appearances in Next Six Games: +1 Upgrade

In the Next Six Games - ATT/MID: 2 Goals/Assists GK/DEF: 2 Clean Sheets: +1 Upgrade

Avoid Defeat in Next Six Games: +1 Upgrade

They've switched it up compared to how it worked in FIFA 22, and definitely for the better. This provides a lot more variety for card upgrades, and will really make players ponder on who to obtain. For example, a lower-rated player, but at a side that are doing exceptionally well may be a better long-term option than that of the highest-rated player included in the promo.

How do Fantasy FUT Hero Upgrades work?

Fantasy FUT Heroes work a little differently, once again according to FUTSheriff.

1 Win in 6 Games: +1 Rating

Club Undefeated in 6 Games: +1 Rating & 3 New Traits

Only LEAGUE games starting from March 17th. The cards will also most likely have “Heroes League” instead of their former club.

This means we could see some seriously overpowered Hero items. The cards themselves are undeniably some of the best in the game, so it'll be interesting to see who EA chooses in their squad.

Please note this Yaya Toure card is merely a concept, and he may or may not be included in the FUT Fantasy Hero side.

FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Upgrade Tracker

Unfortunately at this moment in time, we do not have any information on what players will be featuring in the FUT Fantasy promo. However, keep checking back to this page as we will be updating it as soon as we get news.

Player Initial Rating Win 1 Match Appearances 2 Goals/Assists OR 2 Clean Sheets Avoid Defeat Upgrade Rating

FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Heroes Upgrade Tracker

We’ll also provide a separate tracker in order to monitor the Fantasy FUT Heroes. Once again, there is little confirmed information - however, keep checking back regularly for more information.

Player Rating Win 1 Match Avoid Defeat Upgrade Rating

