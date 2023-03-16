A new promotional event is making its way into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The new promo will be called 'FUT Ballers' and will be a new experience for every single player of FUT. It has really been sprung on the community as well, with many reliable sources stating that FUT Birthday was the next to appear - only for FUT Ballers to be dramatically leaked just a couple of days before release!

We have no idea why EA have done this, but nevertheless - FUT Ballers it is!

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the FUT Ballers Promo in FIFA 23?

Little is known about FUT Ballers due to this being a completely new promotional event, that was also sprung so suddenly on everyone.

However, FUT Sheriff has found some information, and it appears to work a little differently from all other promos.

So the main things to highlight are:

No Team with Special Cards Released

Only objectives & Squad Building Challenges

Similar Stat Upgrade Potential to the 'Numbers Up' Promo earlier in the year

This is a strange one, so we'll wait to see what else develops. We'll be regularly updating this page with all the latest information, so keep checking back for more.

FUT Birthday should be released at 6 PM GMT on Friday, March 17th 2023.

We know this Thanks to reliable FIFA leaker FUTSheriff.

FUT Fantasy, the current running promotional event, is a two-week promotional event and FUT Ballers is due to follow it immediately, hence meaning a start date of 17/03/2023.

New promotional events are always released at 6 PM GMT. So expect to see this follow suit.

FUT Ballers Leaks

There have already been some leaked players due to come via SBCs! Check them all out below:

FUT Ballers Card Design

Here it is... the official FUT Ballers card design for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team!

EAs graphic designers really are some of the best in the business, and they've done yet another stunning job here with this one.