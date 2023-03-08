FIFA 23 FUT Birthday is just around the corner, which is leaving fans absolutely hyped for the upcoming promo.

The celebration is one of the best in the FIFA Ultimate Team calendar. EA provide players with content galore, and even include some freebies along the way. It is a birthday of course.

There is also a promotional team released, which as always, have ludicrous upgrades - but these also feature dramatic trait upgrades, with players being boosted to five star weak foot or skills. Last year we had the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Jack Grealish, Allan, Toni Kroos and Nuno Mendes - so who will be getting this time round?

Another thing is for certain with these cards, they always look... incredible! EA usually go all out with a sleek design, and they've done just that once again in this year's instalment. Let's take a look at it...

FUT Birthday Card Design

Here it is... the official FUT Birthday card design for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team!

A thing of beauty. EAs graphic design team certainly need a raise for this one.

The card perfectly encapsulates the concept of FUT Birthday. A colourful and vibrant design which is destined to pop when placed in the heart of your side. We like the balloon based design of the letters, along with the addition of four smaller balloons in the top right which really bring the party to Ultimate Team.

Now we just need players that can make the cards their own, so here are a few predictions we have as to who could feature in FIFA 23 FUT Birthday.

FUT Birthday Predictions

Luis Diaz

EA love a pacey, tricky winger to be included within FUT Birthday, so Luis Diaz could provide just that. The Columbian could be boosted to five-star weak foot, making him deadly on either side in front of goal. Liverpool fans will be salivating at the sight of this card, and rightly so.

Harry Maguire

This is a promo where EA like to get the creative juices flowing, and what better way to release a card that looks straight from a parallel universe. A five-star skilled, pacey Harry Maguire would be fantastic to see in this promo, and would put a smile on many FIFA players faces.

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is also a great option. They often go in search of players who obtain a five-star skill or weak foot already, and boost up the other to make them a ridiculous card. Kroos is perfect in this sense, as despite his high rating he's unuseable at this stage due to his lack of pace. A hefty upgrade in his weaker departments would make this one of the best midfielders in the game.

Robert Lewandowski

Finally, EA like to have an elite name as the star player in the FUT Birthday team, so step up Robert Lewandowski. The Pole hasnt really been utilised much in the means of special cards this year, so FUT Birthday is the perfect time to deploy him. A five-star skill bonus added to one of the most lethal finishers in the game? Yeah, he's going to be good.

Who would you like to see featuring in the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Squad?