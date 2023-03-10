FUT Birthday is coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The annual celebration is one of the best events in the FIFA calendar. As it's FUT's anniversary of release, EA goes all out and provides players with insane content including Squad Building Challenges, packs, themed objectives and so much more.

They also release the FUT Birthday squad, which features players who have a significant association with FIFA Ultimate Teams past. Over the years we've had the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Allan Saint-Maximin and many more feature - so it'll be interesting to see who EA give the special cards to in this year's instalment. Another bit of news which will delight players is that FUT Birthday Swaps appears to be returning, so we should see some fantastic items that will be very easily obtainable.

Here we have absolutely everything you need to know about the FUT Birthday FIFA 23 promo.

What is FUT Birthday?

FUT Birthday is a two-week-long celebration to mark the anniversary of the first-ever FIFA Ultimate Team, back in FIFA 09.

The first-ever FUT Birthday promo took place in FIFA 14 and the event has been a key part of the FUT calendar ever since.

To mark the occasion, EA Sports will release a special FUT Birthday squad as well as many other special edition cards and throwback players during the FUT Birthday promotional event.

FUT Birthday will be released at 6 PM GMT on Friday, March 17th 2023.

We know this Thanks to reliable FIFA leaker FUTSheriff.

FUT Fantasy, the current running promotional event, is a two-week promotional event and FUT Birthday will follow it immediately, hence meaning a start date of 17/03/2023.

New promotional events are always released at 6 PM GMT. So expect to see this follow suit.

FUT Birthday Card Design

Here it is... the official FUT Birthday card design for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team!

Now it just needs a bunch of players to showcase themselves on it... here are a few we think would make a good fit.

FUT Birthday Predictions

Luis Diaz

EA love a pacey, tricky winger to be included within FUT Birthday, so Luis Diaz could provide just that. The Columbian could be boosted to a five-star weak foot, making him deadly on either side in front of goal. Liverpool fans will be salivating at the sight of this card, and rightly so.

Harry Maguire

This is a promo where EA like to get the creative juices flowing, and what better way to release a card that looks straight from a parallel universe? A five-star skilled, pacey Harry Maguire would be fantastic to see in this promo and would put a smile on many FIFA players' faces.

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is also a great option. They often go in search of players who obtain a five-star skill or weak foot already and boost up the other to make them a ridiculous card. Kroos is perfect in this sense, as despite his high rating he's unusable at this stage due to his lack of pace. A hefty upgrade in his weaker departments would make this one of the best midfielders in the game.

Robert Lewandowski

Finally, EA like to have an elite name as the star player in the FUT Birthday team, so step up Robert Lewandowski. The Pole hasn't really been utilised much in the means of special cards this year, so FUT Birthday is the perfect time to deploy him. A five-star skill bonus added to one of the most lethal finishers in the game? Yeah, he's going to be good.

Are you excited for FUT Birthday in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?