FUT Birthday, one of the communities favourite promotional events, is making its way into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FUT Birthday is a two-week-long celebration to mark the anniversary of the first-ever FIFA Ultimate Team, back in FIFA 09. Over the years the event has progressed and now has more content than ever, with Squad Building Challenges, featured tournaments, objectives and a WHOLE lot of packs.

EA also release a squad of special, super juiced FUT Birthday players - who in the past have had upgraded traits such as five-star skills/weak foot. Over the years we've had the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Allan Saint-Maximin and many more feature - so it'll be interesting to see who EA gives the special cards to in this year's instalment.

So, with this - here we have our predictions as to who we think could be featuring in FIFA 23 Ultimate Teams FUT Birthday squad.

Luis Diaz

EA love a pacey, tricky winger to be included within FUT Birthday, so Luis Diaz could provide just that. The Columbian could be boosted to a five-star weak foot, making him deadly on either side in front of goal. Liverpool fans will be salivating at the sight of this card, and rightly so.

Joao Cancelo

EA also love to delve into the realms of new transfers, and who better to give a FUT Birthday card than Bayern Munich's new man - Joao Cancelo?

The Portuguese bombing full-back is already one of, if not the best full-backs in the game - and a five-star skill upgrade for him would be borderline ludicrous.

Harry Maguire

This is a promo where EA like to get the creative juices flowing, and what better way to release a card that looks straight from a parallel universe? A five-star skilled, pacey Harry Maguire would be fantastic to see in this promo and would put a smile on many FIFA players' faces.

Mike Maignan

A goalkeeper with five-star skills always seems to be a staple in this promo, so we reckon they'll give the nod to AC Milan's Mike Maignan.

The French goalkeeper is already one of the best in the game, and a wacky FUT Birthday boost will make him evermore desirable in FIFA 23.

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is also a great option. They often go in search of players who obtain a five-star skill or weak foot already and boost up the other to make them a ridiculous card. Kroos is perfect in this sense, as despite his high rating he's unusable at this stage due to his lack of pace. A hefty upgrade in his weaker departments would make this one of the best midfielders in the game.

Stephan El Shaarawy

A true FIFA cult hero. All we'll say is if you didn't have the extreme pleasure of playing with his 73-rated card way back in FIFA 12, you missed the undeniable glory days of Ultimate Team. Nevertheless, this FUT Birthday card could reflect what a joy he was to play with and is certainly the next best thing.

Robert Lewandowski

Step up Robert Lewandowski. The Pole hasn't really been utilised much in the means of special cards this year, so FUT Birthday is the perfect time to deploy him. A five-star skill bonus added to one of the most lethal finishers in the game? Yeah, he's going to be good.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Last, but certainly not least, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballing Icon is FIFA Ultimate Team royalty and would perfectly encapsulate the spirit of FUT Birthday with what would be five-star skills AND five-star weak foot card. Potentially game-breaking, but hey - it's FUT's Birthday!