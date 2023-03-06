When is FUT Birthday in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team? Find out the release date right here.

FIFA 23 FUT Birthday will undoubtedly be one of the best promos this year. The annual celebration promo is always jam-packed with content, packs and overall fun galore.

We also get a special FUT Birthday team each year, which often showcases some insane cards. Last year we had the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Jack Grealish, Allan, Toni Kroos and Nuno Mendes - who were all given superb boosts and various trait upgrades.

This is why there is so much hype already surrounding FUT Birthday for FIFA 23, and leaks now confirm a release date for the promo.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

FUT Birthday will be released at 6 PM GMT on Friday, March 17th 2023.

We know this Thanks to reliable FIFA leakers FUTSheriff and Donk Trading.

FUT Fantasy, the current running promotional event, is a two-week promotional event and FUT Birthday will follow it immediately, hence meaning a start date of 17/03/2023.

New promotional events are always released at 6 PM GMT. So expect to see this follow suit.

Not long to go now FIFA fans! Are you excited about the return of FUT Birthday in FIFA 23?

What is FUT Birthday?

FUT Birthday is a two-week-long celebration to mark the anniversary of the first-ever FIFA Ultimate Team, back in FIFA 09.

The first-ever FUT Birthday promo took place in FIFA 14 and the event has been a key part of the FUT calendar ever since.

To mark the occasion, EA Sports will release a special FUT Birthday squad as well as many other special edition cards and throwback players during the FUT Birthday promotional event.

Will there be a FUT Birthday Swaps?

Once again, this is unconfirmed by EA - however, leaks have also confirmed that alongside the FUT Birthday squad, we'll also be getting FUT Birthday Swaps once again!

Last year's offerings included some nice-looking cards, including an 89-rated Jonathan Boetius and a 90-rated Ezequiel Avila, along with a plethora of great pack awards.

Who will we be getting this time round?

