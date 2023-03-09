FUT Birthday has been a beloved time in the FIFA calendar for some years now. The annual celebration promo is always jam-packed with content, packs and SBCs galore, making it one of the greatest times to be an Ultimate Team player.

EA also release a FUT Birthday squad with extremely juiced stats. Last year we saw some dazzling names including Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Jack Grealish and Toni Kroos - so it'll be interesting to see who EA have in store for us for FIFA 23.

Another fantastic addition to FUT Birthday to be confirmed via leaks is FUT Birthday Swaps, which will be returning once again for the second year running.

Here we have absolutely everything you need to know about it.

What are FUT Birthday Swaps?

Judging from previous Swaps promotions, the FUT Birthdays Swap promo should happen like so.

There will be a number of rewards made available by EA in the SBC section of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These rewards will all have a different amount of ‘swaps’ you need in order to obtain them.

Swaps are items within FIFA that can be obtained in a variety of ways:

SBCs

Objectives

Packs

There will be a certain number of Swaps you can obtain and you’ll have to choose wisely how you spend them. The Swaps objectives usually last for a few weeks at a time, although a lot of the Swaps tokens are time sensitive!

FUT Birthday Swaps Rewards

Unfortunately at this moment in time, we do not have any information as to what rewards we shall be receiving for FUT Birthday Swaps in FIFA 23.

However, we will be regularly updating this page when more info becomes available to us. So keep checking back regularly.

Last year's offerings included some nice-looking cards, including an 89-rated Jonathan Boetius and a 90-rated Ezequiel Avila, along with a plethora of great pack awards.

Who will we be getting this time around?

FUT Birthday Token Tracker

Here we will track every single token that is released into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team over the course of FUT Birthday.

At this moment in time, no tokens have been released - but keep checking back for regular updates.

When is FUT Birthday Swaps Released?

It is as of now unconfirmed when FUT Birthday Swaps will be released, however thanks to leaks we can predict it will begin at 6 PM GMT on Friday, March 17th 2023.

We can interpret this as last year's Swaps began on the exact same start date, which we know in FIFA 23 to be 17/03/2023.

