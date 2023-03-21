Who else? Kylian Mbappe is the Player of the Month (POTM) in Ligue 1 once again, this time for the month of February.

Paris Saint Germain's all-time top goalscorer is absolutely electric, and it's no shock to see him once again take the spot as the best player in the French first division once again.

He's beaten some serious candidates, such as Folarin Balogun and Jean-Clair Todibo - and has been rewarded with a simply ludicrous card.

So, with this - here is how to complete, the cost and everything else you need to know regarding the POTM Kylian Mbappe in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to complete POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC in FIFA 23

EA has released an SBC for POTM Mbappe consisting of a whopping THIRTEEN squads. These are as follows:

France

Number of Players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Number of Players from the Serie A: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Ligue 1

Number of Players from the Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mega Pack

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mega Pack

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mega Pack

Group Reward: POTM Kylian Mbappe

We think this SBC is massively overpriced. It's a monumental task to submit thirteen huge squads in a month's time for most players, so only the most committed FIFA players will obtain him. So how much does it cost?

POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC Cost

Here is the overall cost. All prices are correct as of FUTBIN on 21/03/2023

Xbox/Playstation: 4.5m

4.5m Origin: 4.83m

We all knew this wasn't going to be cheap. Mbappe is regarded as one of the most overpowered players in the game and for good reason - he's astonishing.

If you have the coins/fodder by all means do complete it, he won't let you down in the striking department.