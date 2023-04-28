FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features a wide variety of overpowered attacking players. There are many prolific goalscorers in FUT. But who are the most meta options?

Meta players are those that perform best in Ultimate Team. In regard to strikers, the best options are those that excel at beating defenders and scoring goals regularly. Here we offer our take on the top seven most meta attackers in FIFA 23

Keep in mind, the player valuations used in this article are taken from FUTBIN and these are subject to change. These prices have been taken at the time of writing. Let's get into it!

7 FUT Birthday Darwin Núñez

Darwin Núñez is an incredibly overpowered player in FUT. He has all the attributes a striker needs including 95 pace and 88 shooting. The Uruguayan has the pace to get in behind opposition defenders. But most importantly he can finish his opportunities too.

Núñez was given two different cards in the FUT Birthday promo. One was given five-star weak-foot and the other five-star skill moves. We would opt for the former, as ensuring your striker can finish on both feet is vital in Ultimate Team.

Both of Núñez's versions cost around 340,000 Coins on the transfer market, which is fairly cheap for a solid meta forward in FIFA 23.

6 FUT Fantasy Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has revived his real-life career at Marseille this season. And in FIFA 23 he has been given some stunning cards to match. His FUT Fantasy card has received several upgrades due to his individual performances and the club's results in Ligue 1.

Sanchez is an exceptionally well-rounded attacker, with standout stats such as 97 dribbling and 91 shooting. The Chilean does not lack in pace and physicality either, with a 91 and 85 stat respectively.

He costs around 260,000 Coins in Ultimate Team, which makes him the cheapest option on this meta attackers list.

5 Phenoms Rafael Leão

Rafael Leão has played a starring role in AC Milan's remarkable UEFA Champions League campaign so far. In FIFA 23, he undoubtedly plays a crucial part in many Ultimate Team clubs as he is an incredibly overpowered option in-game.

Leão is similar to Núñez in the sense that he has bags of pace and physicality, which make him a handful for defenders. 96 pace and 91 dribbling are his best attributes. Leão is slightly lacking in his shooting stat at 85, and for that reason, he has only reached the fifth spot in this list.

The forward costs 560,000 Coins on the FUT transfer market.

4 Prime Icon Mane Garrincha

Garrincha has been an overpowered player in many past editions of FUT. In FIFA 23 he is the typical magician on the ball that he always has been.

His Prime Icon version has 96 dribbling and 94 passing, making him one of the best play-making options in Ultimate Team. His five-star skills are an added bonus, and his 90 pace means he is adept at beating his man out wide too.

The Brazilian costs around 760,000 Coins on the Ultimate Team transfer market.

3 Prime Icon Samuel Eto'o

Another Prime Icon makes the list in the form of Samuel Eto'o. The Cameroonian is a deadly attacking player in FUT with 95 pace and 93 shooting. His lean body type and 90 dribbling stat mean he is comfortable when beating defenders while in possession of the ball too.

Eto'o costs around 600,000 Coins on the FIFA 23 transfer market and represents some of the best value in the entire game.

2 Trophy Titans Icon Kenny Dalglish

The Liverpool legend was given an incredibly meta card in the FUT Trophy Titans promo. It boasts an excellent 94 shooting stat, as well as 92 pace and dribbling.

The card also features five-star skill moves and weak foot which elevates Kenny Dalglish to new levels in-game.

Dalglish is incredibly overpowered in FIFA 23, but he is not cheap. He costs around 1,100,000 Coins on the Ultimate Team transfer market.

1 Path to Glory Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is without a doubt the best meta attacker in FIFA 23. The Frenchman's Path to Glory card has it all this year. 94 pace and dribbling make him a huge threat in behind defences. 87 shooting and passing means he can be the finisher or play-maker in your Ultimate Team.

The five-star weak foot and skill moves combo completes Nkunku as a forward player.

He is one of the most overpowered players this year. The soon-to-be Chelsea star costs around 1,800,000 Coins on the transfer market. He is comfortably the most expensive option on this list, but he is still a worthy investment in FUT.

FIFA 23 features many overpowered attacking players at a variety of price ranges. Here we have offered our top seven meta goalkeepers in FUT.

You can surely find many more top attacking options in FUT if you are willing to try out different players. Remember that pace and shooting are the biggest determining factors in whether an attacker is meta in FIFA 23.