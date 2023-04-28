FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features a wide variety of overpowered defensive players. Many provide rock-solid support at the back. But who are the most meta options in FUT this year?

Meta players are the players that are most effective in FIFA 23. In relation to defenders, pace, and physicality is crucial aside from top defensive attributes. Here we will offer our take on the top seven meta defenders in Ultimate Team.

The player prices stated in this article are taken from FUTBIN, and these, of course, change regularly. The prices are taken from the time of writing. Let's get underway.

7 Prime Icon Gianluca Zambrotta

Gianluca Zambrotta is one of the best right-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He has pace and physicality in abundance, as well as top technical attributes.

The Italian has 88 defending, and his alternative positions allow him to play on either side of the defence as a fullback. His 85 dribbling and 84 passing mean he can operate as an excellent attacking fullback if need be.

He costs just 380,000 Coins on the FUT transfer market, which makes him a cheap Icon option this year

6 Prime Icon Carlos Alberto

Another Prime Icon makes the list in the form of Carlos Alberto.

The Brazilian is a versatile option that can play either centre-back or right-back in FUT. His 90 pace and defending stats make him one of the most overpowered defenders in Ultimate Team.

Alberto costs around 580,000 Coins on the FIFA 23 transfer market.

5 FUT Fantasy Joan Capdevila

Joan Capdevila is arguably the best meta left-back option in FIFA 23. His FUT Fantasy card boasts exceptional pace as well as solid all-around technical stats.

Capdevila's 84 dribbling and 81 shooting allow him to get forward and score goals of his own accord.

The Spaniard costs a steep 1,400,000 coins in Ultimate Team and is certainly not a cheap option.

4 Team of the Year Icon Nemanja Vidic

Nemanja Vidic has rarely been given overpowered cards since he was added to FUT. The Serbian has often lacked pace which has limited his strengths in the game.

However, his FIFA 23 Team of the Year Icon card was given 84 pace as well as immaculate defensive stats.

Vidic costs around 920,000 Coins on the FUT transfer market.

3 Trophy Titans Hero Lucio

Lucio was a new addition to the Heroes roster for FIFA 23. All of his cards are meta options, but we think his Trophy Titans Hero is his best card yet.

The Brazilian has an exceptional 94 defending stat, which is accompanied by a solid 85 pace attribute.

Lucio is not lacking in any area of his game, which makes him one of the most overpowered defenders in FUT. Lucio costs a huge 2,200,000 Coins on the transfer market.

2 TOTY Eder Militao

The TOTY promo added many high-end meta cards to FUT. Eder Militao was one of the leading defenders in the squad.

The Brazilian has 90 pace and 95 defending, making him one of the best defenders in FIFA 23.

He costs around 1,300,000 Coins on the transfer market, and he certainly offers excellent value.

1 TOTY Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk has been one of the world's best defenders in real life for some time now. In FIFA 23, he has also established himself among the greatest defenders.

He is the most meta option available with 88 pace, 97 defending and 94 physical. Van Dijk even has 83 dribbling which means he can carry the ball out of defence.

The Dutchman costs around 1,900,000 Coins in FUT, which isn't cheap, but he is arguably the most overpowered defensive option.

FIFA 23 features many top defenders at a host of different price ranges. Here we have outlined our top seven meta defenders in FUT. The best defenders tend to have a high pace stat in addition to their technical attributes. Remember this when searching for more meta defenders in Ultimate Team this year.