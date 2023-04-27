FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features a wide range of top goalkeeping options. Many provide a high level of reliability between the sticks. But who are the most meta options?

Meta players are those that are most effective in this year's game. In relation to goalkeepers, those with tall frames and strong reflexes tend to perform to the highest level in FUT. Here we will outline our top seven meta shot-stoppers in Ultimate Team based on their in-game performances.

Bear in mind, the player valuations used in this article are taken from FUTBIN and these, of course, frequently change. These prices have been taken at the time of writing. Let's begin!

7 FUT Centurions Wojciech Szczesny

The Polish goalkeeper is regularly a reliable option in Ultimate Team. In FIFA 23 that is no different, as his 90 reflexes and diving make him a stunning goalkeeper in-game.

His attributes are impressive but his 6'5" height is what makes him an extremely meta goalkeeper.

He costs 60,000 Coins on the FUT transfer market, which makes him a cheap overpowered option this year.

6 Trophy Titans Hero Jerzy Dudek

Liverpool's shootout hero from 2005 is another top Polish goalkeeper in FUT.

Jerzy Dudek is an extremely impressive shot-stopper in FIFA 23 - his 93 reflexes mean he will regularly pull off remarkable saves for you.

He stands at just 6'2" but his strong reflexes and positioning make him a solid meta option at a cheap price of just 45,000 Coins.

5 Team of the Year Nominee Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan has performed well in real life this season, and in FUT he is not too bad either.

Boasting a 6'3" frame and 91 reflexes, he can produce excellent stops in FIFA 23.

He costs just 80,000 Coins on the transfer market and is another relatively cheap option when it comes to meta goalkeepers.

4 FUT Birthday Albon Lafont Albon Lafont was given an incredibly overpowered card in the FUT Birthday promo. He boasts 92 diving and 93 reflexes, and his 5* star skills are a fun but unnecessary bonus.

At 6'5" he is about as meta as cheap goalkeepers come in Ultimate Team. The Frenchman coasts just 60,000 Coins on the FIFA 23 transfer market.

3 Team of the Week Gianluigi Donnarumma (90)

Gianluigi Donnarumma is a very popular player in FUT due to the links he offers to the likes of Kylian Mbappe. But he also happens to be one of the most meta goalkeepers in FIFA 23.

His standout attributes of 92 diving and 91 reflexes, supplemented by his unique body type make him an exceptional option in the game.

He costs around 150,000 Coins on the transfer market, which represents excellent value in Ultimate Team.

2 TOTY Thibaut Courtois

The Real Madrid star featured in the Team of the Year squad back in January.

In terms of attributes he is the leading goalkeeper in FUT, and in-game he certainly does not disappoint. 97 reflexes and 95 positioning are the standout stats. But it is his 6'6" height and unique body type that holds the key to his remarkable abilities in FIFA 23.

Courtois is worth every single Coin at a price of around 400,000 on the transfer market.

1 TOTY Icon Edwin van der Sar

The Manchester United legend is for us the most meta goalkeeper in FIFA 23. His TOTY Icon card is arguably the greatest he has received in any edition of FUT.

His stats are impressive including 96 positioning and 90 reflexes. But in truth, he far outperforms them in-game.

His 6'6" height makes him an incredible meta option in Ultimate Team. He is expensive at around 1,200,000 Coins on the market, but you will struggle to find a more meta keeper in the game.

FIFA 23 features many top goalkeepers at a variety of price ranges. Here we have outlined our top seven meta goalkeepers in FUT. You can likely find many more overpowered options between the sticks with impressive attributes. Keep in mind that tall goalkeepers are the meta in Ultimate Team, and are likely to bring you the most success.