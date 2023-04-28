FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features a range of overpowered midfield technicians. They are excellent at controlling games, and some even weigh in with their fair share of goals. But who are the most meta options in FUT this year?

Meta players are those that perform best in the FIFA 23 match engine. For midfielders a well-rounded range of attributes is essential. Here we will discuss our top seven most meta midfielders in Ultimate Team.

We will avoid including obvious top-tier options such as Ruud Gullit and Patrick Vieira - they are the leading options in each edition of FUT and cost many millions of Coins.

The player prices stated in this article are taken from FUTBIN and change regularly. The prices were taken at the time of writing. Let's get into it.

7 FUT Birthday Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is an exceptionally well-rounded midfielder on FIFA 23.

His 91 dribbling and 90 passing make him an excellent creative player. 87 defending and 90 physical also mean he can be an extremely overpowered defensive midfielder if required. The Brazilian costs 540,000 Coins on the Ultimate Team transfer market.

6 Trophy Titans Icon Michael Essien

Michael Essien is as meta as midfield anchors come in FUT. He is extremely effective at shielding the defence with his 91 defending and physicality. Essien also has 86 pace and 84 dribbling which makes him well-capable of progressing the play.

The former Chelsea man costs just 260,000 Coins on the transfer market. A cheap price for an overpowered defensive midfielder in FIFA 23.

5 Road to the Final Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka's UEFA Champions League Road to the Final card is undeniably a meta midfielder in Ultimate Team.

The German's card stats are all situated in the high 80s besides his 91 physicality. At 6'2" he dominates the midfield aerially and is deadly in the opposition box.

The Bayern Munich midfielder costs around 450,000 Coins on the FUT transfer market, which is a fair price for one of the most overpowered midfielders in the game.

4 Team of the Year Icon Claude Makelele

The legendary Chelsea midfielder was one of the best defensive midfielders of all time in his real-life career. In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that is not too different.

Makelele's TOTY Icon card boasts immaculate defensive stats, high agility and balance and a stunning 87-strength stat for a 5'9" midfielder.

He is possibly the most effective ball-winner in FUT, due to his build and technical abilities. Makelele costs around 430,000 Coins on the transfer market.

3 TOTY Icon Andrea Pirlo

The Italian maestro has long-awaited an overpowered card in Ultimate Team. In FIFA 23 he finally got it, with an excellent card that was released during the TOTY promo.

Pirlo's newest card is an extremely meta option - passing and dribbling in the 90s makes him one of the best deep-lying-play makers in FUT.

Pirlo's card accurately reflects his real-life peak as a player, incredibly press resistant and an excellent creator. Pirlo costs 590,000 Coins on the transfer market.

2 World Cup Hero Claudio Marchisio

Claudio Marchisio is new to the FUT Heroes team this year, and he has quickly become a popular meta option in Ultimate Team.

He is an excellent all-rounder that can truly do it all in FIFA 23. The Italian's 89 long shots, as well as solid dribbling and passing, make him very effective offensively.

Marchisio also has respectable defensive stats including 84 interceptions, meaning he is capable of putting in the work off the ball. He costs around 940,000 Coins on the FIFA 23 transfer market.

1 TOTY Luka Modric

Luka Modric has been one of the world's best midfielders for several years. His FIFA 23 TOTY represents his stellar career extremely well.

He has absolutely everything a midfielder needs to suit the Ultimate Team meta. His ridiculous 97 dribbling and passing stats are the highlights of his card attributes.

He also boasts excellent long shots and impressive defensive stats that make him an all-action midfielder. Modric costs around 80,000 Coins on the market and is undoubtedly the best meta midfielder in the game.

FIFA 23 features many top midfielders at differing costs. Here we have offered our seven best meta midfielders in FUT. The most overpowered midfield options can do it all on the pitch in Ultimate Team. Keep that in mind when searching for alternative options within the game.