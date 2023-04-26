Ultimate Team in FIFA 23 offers a wide range of cards, for all sorts of budgets. However, players do not always perform according to their price. Many players could be termed as "overrated" in FUT.

Overrated players are those that perform poorly in-game, or are simply too expensive for the player they offer. Here we will discuss who we believe are the nine most overrated players in FUT this year, based on which cards represent the worst Coin value on the transfer market.

In this article, we take the valuations of these players from FUTBIN and we are aware that these frequently change. Therefore, these Coin prices have been taken from the time of writing. Let's get stuck in.

9 Javier Zanetti Team of the Year Icon

Javier Zanetti has been a FUT icon for many years now.

One of his best cards ever was released during the TOTY promo. His TOTY icon card is exceptionally well-rounded, but he has just a 66 shooting stat. He costs around 900,000 Coins on the transfer market but lacks a crucial aspect of a top box-to-box midfielder in Ultimate Team.

The Argentinian can also play at fullback, but he is an incredibly expensive option for that position. Zanetti's high/high work rates mean he covers every blade of grass, but his poor finishing deprives him of being an elite midfielder in FIFA 23.

At the price he demands, he is simply too expensive for a player that is lacking in a key area of his game.

8 Cristiano Ronaldo Rulebreakers

Cristiano Ronaldo's real-life decline has certainly been reflected in Ultimate Team.

His rule breakers card costs around 300,000 Coins on the transfer market, which would have represented strong value for his cards in past editions of FUT. However, Ronaldo's FIFA 23 cards offer just a shadow of the player he was in the past, he is expensive simply due to his real-life popularity.

He lacks in the pace department with just an 83-stat. His relatively low agility and balance mean he feels sluggish on the ball in-game too. His 80 passing is also not the greatest for a Ronaldo card.

Ultimately, you can find players that will perform better than the Portuguese legend for a much cheaper price in Ultimate Team.

7 FUT Fantasy Heroes Okocha

Jay-Jay Okocha can certainly be effective in-game, but like Zanetti, he lacks key attributes, which means he is vastly overpriced in FUT. Okocha has excellent dribbling, but his shooting is average, and his passing is poor for an out-and-out playmaker. Okocha is by no means a poor player in the game, but he represents some of the worst value you will find in Ultimate Team. He costs over 900,000 Coins yet lacks the finishing ability to make him an elite attacking option.

6 Trophy Titans Icon Iker Casillas

The Spanish legend was given a card in the Trophy Titans promo, due to his team's successes throughout his career. He was given impressive stats such as 94 diving and 96 reflexes, but surprisingly he performs poorly in-game.

In FUT this year, tall goalkeepers are the meta, but at 6'1 Casillas is lacking compared to other keepers in the game. His smaller stature means he struggles to make diving saves despite his high attributes. Casillas is possibly the most overrated goalkeeper in Ultimate Team. Players would expect one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time to perform like a world-beater, but the reality is disappointing.

5 Ronaldinho Base Icon

Ronaldinho is a popular player in FUT which is why it is no surprise his cards are often overpriced in general.

Some of his higher-tier cards are genuinely top-level, but his base icon in Ultimate Team is certainly lacking. He costs around 700,000 on the transfer market yet has just 80 pace and 85 shooting, making him far from an elite attacking player.

Like Okocha, he has five-star skills and a top dribbling ability. However, the overall package he offers as a player means he represents poor value in FIFA 23.

4 Ferland Mendy Winter Wildcard

Ferland Mendy is certainly a meta option in FIFA 23, but this does not mean he is not overrated.

His winter wildcard costs a ridiculously expensive 500,000 Coins on the transfer market yet does not offer spectacular in-game attributes. Besides pace, none of his stats is top-level, yet he is priced similarly to top left-backs such as Joan Capdevila.

You could certainly find many options in FUT that could perform a similar role to Mendy, at a fraction of the cost.

3 Karim Benzema Winter Wildcard

Another French Real Madrid player will form part of the list.

The winter wildcard's promo offered many unique cards and the French forward was no exception. He was given a central midfield card with well-rounded stats. He would make an ideal box-to-box midfielder, but his price makes him an expensive option in FUT.

He costs over a million Coins on the transfer market, yet his teammate Luka Modric has a superior TOTY card that is available for a cheaper price.

The Ballon d'Or winner offers an excellent player in-game, but he, unfortunately, represents some of the worst value in Ultimate Team.

2 Neymar Jr Centurions

Neymar's Centurions' card is one of the worst value options in Ultimate Team this year. He costs over two million Coins, yet offers just 37 extra in-game stats than his Team of the Week card. Neymar's TOTW card costs around 500k on the transfer market, so a marginal upgrade certainly does not warrant over four times the price. Especially when Neymar still lacks elite pace and shooting compared to other similar options within FUT. Neymar is one of the worst value options in FUT.

1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Centurions

Another centurion card makes the list in Ibrahimovic. Like Ronaldo, he is another immensely popular player in FUT due to his position as one of the footballing greats.

The Swedish legend is priced at around 2.5 million but lacks the dribbling and passing ability to be a complete forward. He certainly represents a solid option in-game, but in terms of value, he represents the worst in the game - similar cards can be obtained for several hundred thousand Coins. For us, Ibrahimovic's centurion card is the most overrated card in FIFA 23 due to its huge 2.5 million price tag.

There are many overpriced cards in FUT. Here we have outlined our top 9 most overrated players in FUT.

Some are simply fan favourites and will always demand an expensive fee regardless of their card stats. Others may offer ideal chemistry links which have inflated their value. There are bound to be many more overrated options in Ultimate Team - big names and leading clubs always take precedence in the FIFA community.