The Player of the Month (POTM) nominees for February have been announced for the Premier League in FIFA 23!

The shortest month of the year has conjured up some fantastic games in the Premier League.

We saw Fulham absolutely kill it once again, remaining unbeaten in what was a tough month for them, with the win away at Brighton & Hove Albion being the highlight of their month. We also saw a Liverpool resurgence, beating high-flyers Newcastle United and defeating their noisy neighbours, Everton, in the Merseyside derby. Finally, we saw Erik ten Hag's side endure their best month to date, they went unbeaten throughout February's entirety and also secured their first silverware in seven years as they lifted the Carabao Cup.

With great games, come great players - which were in sheer abundance this month. Now we know who the nominees are for the FIFA 23 Player of the Month (POTM) in the Premier League for February 2023.

Scroll down below to find out more.

READ MORE: FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT: Leaked Release Date, FUT Fantasy Heroes, How Upgrades Work and more

Premier League POTM February Nominees in FIFA 23

Here are the nominees for the FIFA 23 POTM award for February in FIFA 23.

The full list is as follows:

Kelechi Iheanacho – Leicester City

Bernd Leno - Fulham

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Emerson Royal - Tottenham Hotspur

Manor Solomon - Fulham

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

A fantastic array of names from numerous sides.

With two awards already under his belt... Marcus Rashford is going for his third! The England and Manchester United superstar has been electric all season, and his great form continued into February where he bagged himself five goals in four games in the league.

Some of the Craven Cottage lot will be looking to foil the POTM king though in Bernd Leno and new boy Manor Solomon. Leno has been immense between the sticks all year and the loanee from Shakhtar Donetsk has been nothing but brilliant since his January arrival. They're both huge contributors to Fulham's February success.

A player who had a remarkable revival last month is Emerson Royal. The Spurs wing-back has looked revitalised since the arrival of Pedro Porro. It appears the competition for a spot has unleashed his inner beast, he's kept the £40 million Spaniard out the side thus far.

Two strikers make up our final two. Kelechi Iheanacho has stepped up when Leicester needed points desperately. His goals have propelled them up to 14th in the table, but they arent safe yet.

Ollie Watkins is the final name. He couldn't stop scoring last month and is well within a shout to win the coveted award and thus an SBC card in FIFA 23.

How to Vote for the FIFA 23 Premier League POTM

To vote for your POTM winner, simply head to the EA Sports FIFA website and click on your desired choice. Then cast your vote and share online! Who are you picking?

Keep up to date with all of the latest FIFA-related and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.