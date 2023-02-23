The Prime Gaming pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is a very easy way to obtain some elite players.

The packs are dished out monthly and some gamers have been lucky enough to accumulate some fantastic pulls with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and even Kylian Mbappe appearing in some lucky FIFA fan's packs.

This is why the Prime Gaming back is heavily sought after, after all - who doesn't like free packs in FIFA?

So, with this - here is absolutely everything you need to know about the Prime Gaming Pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

READ MORE: FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF): Team 1 Released, Upgrades Explained & Everything You Need To Know

The Prime Gaming Pack for March should be released on the 20th of March 2023 - following the trend of being released on the 20th day of each month.

The pack differentiates each time it is released, so we're yet to know what's in store for March.

How do you qualify for the Prime Gaming Pack in FIFA 23?

To qualify for the Prime Gaming Pack, you must have an active FIFA 23 account with an Ultimate Team AND a subscription to Amazon's Prime service.

A Prime subscription won't just earn you a free pack in FIFA 23 either, other benefits include:

Prime Delivery: Unlimited One-Day or Same-Day Delivery on millions of items

Prime Video: Unlimited streaming of Amazon Originals, movies, TV shows, and live sports

Grocery delivery: Same-day grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh, Morrisons and Co-op (select postcodes)

Prime Gaming: Free games, in-game content, and a Twitch channel subscription every month

Amazon Music: All of the music you love plus the largest catalogue of top podcasts ad-free

Exclusive Deals and offers, just for Prime members

Deliveroo Plus: Enjoy unlimited free delivery on your favourite restaurants when you spend £25 or more

The subscription costs £8.99 a month or £95 annually and can be obtained here.

How to link an Amazon account to FIFA 23

To get Prime Gaming rewards in FIFA 23, you first need to make sure you have an active Amazon Prime membership and then link that Amazon account to the EA account associated with your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Follow these steps in order to redeem the reward with ease.

Go to the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming page, sign in, and select the pack. Below the 'Link game account' section, select 'Go to EA' and allow Amazon access. Sign in to your EA account linked with FIFA 23, and select 'Link Accounts'. Select 'Return to amazon' and then 'Complete claim' in the FIFA 23 rewards menu.

The rewards should then be ready for you the next time you load into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FAQ

All of this information was collected off of the Prime Gaming website.

How do you access the content in game?

After linking your account and claiming the content, launch the game and select the FIFA Ultimate Team mode. For those who are new to FIFA Ultimate Team, you will be prompted to go through the mode's new user flow. Once you are on the Ultimate Team home page, navigate to the Store and then select My Packs. Your Prime Gaming Pack should be sitting in your My Packs section.

Please know that content could take up to 1 hour to be delivered to your account.

Can I redeem my rewards on multiple platforms?

No. Content will be available only on the first platform you log into with your linked FIFA 23 account. Choose wisely!

I accidentally linked the wrong account. What should I do?

You are only allowed to unlink your accounts one time within a period of 6 months. An EA account can only be linked to one Amazon Prime account in its lifetime. Content will be available only on the first platform you log into with your linked EA account. If you accidentally linked the wrong EA account to your Amazon Prime account and you haven't yet claimed the FIFA 23 offer:

Visit here and log into your EA Account. Click on "unlink" to unlink your accounts. Once your accounts are unlinked, visit this page again to link the correct EA account to your Amazon Prime account or link the correct EA account here.

Please make sure that you are NOT logged into any other accounts at the same time in the same browser. For the best results, complete the process in "private browsing" or "incognito" mode.

​​​​Read More: FIFA 23 TOTS: When does Team of the Season start?

Keep up to date with all of the latest FIFA-related and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.