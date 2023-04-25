The Prime Gaming Pack is one of the best-kept secrets in all of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), and April's pack (#7) is now available for Prime Members to claim.

With FIFA 23 Team Of The Season just weeks away, taking advantage of free content is more valuable than ever. As part of Prime Gaming's continued collaboration with EA Sports, Prime members are eligible to claim rewards for free.

Because of this, every single month since the release of FIFA 23, Prime Gaming have blessed FIFA players with a free Ultimate Team pack, and this month is no different. Players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S and PC can all redeem their free pack now, and it couldn't be easier to claim. Be sure to remember, April's Prime Gaming bonus in-game content will expire by May 20th so be quick.

How to get Prime Gaming Pack FIFA 23 for free?

Head over to Prime Gaming, find FIFA 23 and click "Get in-game content." Select the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack and simply click the "Claim Now" button underneath. Log in using your Prime account and link this with your Electronic Arts account. Click "Complete Claim." Log in to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on console or mobile and your free pack should be in the Store ready to open!

As excitement for the release of FUT 23 Team Of The Season builds, your hard-earned coins are more important than ever, so a chance of free consumables, SBC fodder, or even a useful addition to your squad, is something not to be passed up on.

Not only does the Prime Gaming Pack help you save those precious coins, but it also provides FUT players with a pack that rivals those already in the Store, at a vastly different price point! The free Prime Gaming Pack is an exciting opportunity for FUT 23 players to obtain valuable items and, surprisingly, remains one of the most underused and overlooked benefits available to users.

The March edition of the free Prime Gaming Pack included Kevin De Bruyne on a 25-game loan, seven Rare Gold players, two Player Picks of 82+ overall and 12 rare consumables; April's version follows a similar theme, aside from the inclusion of a brand-new marquee loan item! Get ahead of the competition and claim the following rewards:

What does the Prime Gaming Pack 7 include?

According to Amazon, here is what the seventh Prime Gaming Pack has to offer:



(2) Player Picks with minimum 82+ OVR

(12) Rare Consumables

(1) Loan Cristiano Ronaldo for 20 games

Loan Cristiano Ronaldo can be used an unlimited number of times in friendly matches.

Simply follow our guide, redeem your pack and don't miss out on this opportunity to claim your free Prime Gaming bonus content. Head over to Prime Gaming now and redeem your pack before it's too late! There's no catch, free FIFA Ultimate Team items just for being a Prime Member. What are you waiting for?!

