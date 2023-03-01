Nemanja Vidic has been released as a Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Here's how to complete, the cheapest solution, cost and more.

Icon Nemanja Vidic has been released into FIFA 23 as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC)!

The Manchester United and Serbian legend is one of the most well-respected, as well as feared centre-backs of all time. During his time in English football, he pretty much won it all. Vida has Premier League's, a Champions League, FA Cup's and so much more which also put him up there as one of the most decorated defenders in Premier League history.

Due to this, it was no surprise to see him added as an Icon in FIFA, with EA settling on his Prime Icon to be a fantastic 90 rating, with some impeccable stats.

Now he's been released as an SBC card in FIFA 23, meaning you can obtain him very easily. Here's how to complete him, his cheapest solution/cost and everything else you need to know.

How to complete Prime Icon Nemanja Vidic SBC in FIFA 23

EA has released an SBC for Nemanja Vidic consisting of FIVE squads. These are as follows:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Manchester's Wall

Number of Players from Manchester United: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Number of Players from the Premier League: Min 1

IF or FUT Champions Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

This seems about right for a player of Vidic's quality. He is essentially an end-game centre-half and comes at a much cheaper price to heft alternatives such as Paulo Maldini or TOTY Eder Militao. How much does he cost, and what's his cheapest solution?

Cheapest Solution

Here we have the cheapest solutions for the Nemanja Vidic SBC, courtesy of EASYSBC.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Manchester's Wall

League Legend

86-Rated Squad

Cost

Here is the overall cost. All prices are correct as of FUTBIN on 01/03/2023.

Xbox/Playstation: 275k

275k Origin: 276k

Is he worth it?

Racking in at 275k, we can confirm that Nemanja Vidic is definitely worth it.

What you have to remember with SBCs is the price is never as it seems, as you will always have fodder in your club which can be used to bring down the overall cost.

Vidic is one of the most solid centre-halfs in all of FIFA 23, and will no doubt be a pivotal point of your side until probably Team of the Season TOTS, so we think he's a very wise investment.

