Here you can track all the upgrades for the Road to the Final (RTTF) cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Read update UPGRADE HEAVEN!

Road to the Final (RTTF) is here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

RTTF is a hugely exciting promo, that can cause some major fluctuations in the transfer market. This is because the players involved dynamically upgrade depending on how their teams perform in each of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

For example, a Real Madrid player may drastically increase if they obtain an easy draw, or score a vital goal in real-time - so it really is essential to be on the ball and track just how these players are getting on.

This is why we'll do that for you.

READ MORE: FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF): Release Date, Predictions & Everything You Need To Know

How do the Road to the Final (RTTF) upgrades work?

Beyond their initial boost at the start of the campaign, Road to the Final items have the potential for up to five additional dynamic upgrades:

First knockout game win after campaign launch = Overall Upgrade Qualifying for the Quarter Finals = Overall Upgrade Qualifying for the Semi Finals = Overall Upgrade + New Traits Qualifying for the Final = 5* WF Upgrade Winning the tournament = OVR Upgrade + 5* SM Upgrade

As you can see, the rating increases depending on the stage the players side gets to. It's worth noting that it doesn't matter if the player features for their side or not.

An example from last year was Gareth Bale's card. Real Madrid eventually won the Champions League, so the card boosted from 89 to an eventual 95-rated.

This works universally for all three European competitions. Cards whose sides do not win a single game following the release will remain with their base rating - they won't get downgraded.

READ MORE: FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF): Release Date

FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) Upgrade Tracker

Here is team one in the RTTF promo, including some great names such as Leon Goretzka, Roberto Firmino, Anthony Martial and many more.

Now we know the players, we will begin to track their progress in the competition, starting with the Champions League fixtures on Tuesday the 21st February 2023.

It's worth noting that the Champions League contains one less knockout round, so their upgrade system is slightly different.

Keep checking back to see who's getting upgraded!

Champions League RTTF Upgrade Tracker

PLAYER CLUB INITIAL RATING ONE WIN QUARTER-FINALS SEMI-FINALS FINAL WINNER FINAL RATING Roberto Firmino Liverpool 91 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 90 David Alaba Real Madrid 89 90 Nicolo Barella Inter Milan 89 90 Kalvin Phillips Manchester City 88 Lucas Moura Tottenham 88 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 87 Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund 87 Giacomo Raspadori Napoli 86 88 Emil Forsberg RB Leipzig 86 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain 86 Tuta Frankfurt 85

Europa & Conference League Upgrade Tracker

PLAYER CLUB INITIAL RATING ROUND OF 16 QUARTER-FINALS SEMI-FINALS FINAL WINNER FINAL RATING Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 90 91 Anthony Martial Manchester United 89 90 Ferran Torres Barcelona 88 NO MORE UPGRADES Federico Chiesa Juventus 88 89 Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen 88 89 Kevin Volland AS Monaco 87 NO MORE UPGRADES Brais Mendes Real Sociedad 86 88 Erik Lamela Sevilla 86 88 Juan Miranda Real Betis 86 88 Youcef Atal Nice 87 88 Felipe Anderson Lazio 85 87

Keep up to date with all of the latest FIFA-related and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.