Road to the Final (RTTF) is here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

RTTF is a hugely exciting promo, that can cause some major fluctuations in the transfer market. This is because the players involved dynamically upgrade depending on how their teams perform in each of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

For example, a Real Madrid player may drastically increase if they obtain an easy draw, or score a vital goal in real-time - so it really is essential to be on the ball and track just how these players are getting on.

This is why we'll do that for you.

How do the Road to the Final (RTTF) upgrades work?

Beyond their initial boost at the start of the campaign, Road to the Final items have the potential for up to five additional dynamic upgrades:

rttf-upgrade
  1. First knockout game win after campaign launch = Overall Upgrade
  2. Qualifying for the Quarter Finals = Overall Upgrade
  3. Qualifying for the Semi Finals = Overall Upgrade + New Traits
  4. Qualifying for the Final = 5* WF Upgrade
  5. Winning the tournament = OVR Upgrade + 5* SM Upgrade

As you can see, the rating increases depending on the stage the players side gets to. It's worth noting that it doesn't matter if the player features for their side or not.

An example from last year was Gareth Bale's card. Real Madrid eventually won the Champions League, so the card boosted from 89 to an eventual 95-rated.

Gareth Bale upgrade comparison

This works universally for all three European competitions. Cards whose sides do not win a single game following the release will remain with their base rating - they won't get downgraded.

FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) Upgrade Tracker

rttf team 1 in fifa 23

Here is team one in the RTTF promo, including some great names such as Leon Goretzka, Roberto Firmino, Anthony Martial and many more.

Now we know the players, we will begin to track their progress in the competition, starting with the Champions League fixtures on Tuesday the 21st February 2023.

It's worth noting that the Champions League contains one less knockout round, so their upgrade system is slightly different.

Keep checking back to see who's getting upgraded!

UPDATE: 2023/02/24 17:39 EST BY KIERAN SMITH

The first round of Champions League, Europa and Conference League fixtures have been played, meaning many upgrades have occurred! Check them all out right here.

Champions League RTTF Upgrade Tracker

PLAYER

CLUB

INITIAL RATING

ONE WIN

QUARTER-FINALS

SEMI-FINALS

FINAL

WINNER

FINAL RATING

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool

91

Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich

90

David Alaba

Real Madrid

89

90

Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan

89

90

Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City

88

Lucas Moura

Tottenham

88

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea

87

Donyell Malen

Borussia Dortmund

87

Giacomo Raspadori

Napoli

86

88

Emil Forsberg

RB Leipzig

86

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

86

Tuta

Frankfurt

85

Europa & Conference League Upgrade Tracker

PLAYER

CLUB

INITIAL RATING

ROUND OF 16

QUARTER-FINALS

SEMI-FINALS

FINAL

WINNER

FINAL RATING

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

90

91

Anthony Martial

Manchester United

89

90

Ferran Torres

Barcelona

88

NO MORE UPGRADES

Federico Chiesa

Juventus

88

89

Moussa Diaby

Bayer Leverkusen

88

89

Kevin Volland

AS Monaco

87

NO MORE UPGRADES

Brais Mendes

Real Sociedad

86

88

Erik Lamela

Sevilla

86

88

Juan Miranda

Real Betis

86

88

Youcef Atal

Nice

87

88

Felipe Anderson

Lazio

85

87

