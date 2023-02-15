Read update
Road to the Final (RTTF) is here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
RTTF is a hugely exciting promo, that can cause some major fluctuations in the transfer market. This is because the players involved dynamically upgrade depending on how their teams perform in each of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.
For example, a Real Madrid player may drastically increase if they obtain an easy draw, or score a vital goal in real-time - so it really is essential to be on the ball and track just how these players are getting on.
This is why we'll do that for you.
How do the Road to the Final (RTTF) upgrades work?
Beyond their initial boost at the start of the campaign, Road to the Final items have the potential for up to five additional dynamic upgrades:
- First knockout game win after campaign launch = Overall Upgrade
- Qualifying for the Quarter Finals = Overall Upgrade
- Qualifying for the Semi Finals = Overall Upgrade + New Traits
- Qualifying for the Final = 5* WF Upgrade
- Winning the tournament = OVR Upgrade + 5* SM Upgrade
As you can see, the rating increases depending on the stage the players side gets to. It's worth noting that it doesn't matter if the player features for their side or not.
An example from last year was Gareth Bale's card. Real Madrid eventually won the Champions League, so the card boosted from 89 to an eventual 95-rated.
This works universally for all three European competitions. Cards whose sides do not win a single game following the release will remain with their base rating - they won't get downgraded.
FIFA 23 Road to the Final (RTTF) Upgrade Tracker
Here is team one in the RTTF promo, including some great names such as Leon Goretzka, Roberto Firmino, Anthony Martial and many more.
Now we know the players, we will begin to track their progress in the competition, starting with the Champions League fixtures on Tuesday the 21st February 2023.
It's worth noting that the Champions League contains one less knockout round, so their upgrade system is slightly different.
UPDATE: 2023/02/24 17:39 EST BY KIERAN SMITH
The first round of Champions League, Europa and Conference League fixtures have been played, meaning many upgrades have occurred! Check them all out right here.
Champions League RTTF Upgrade Tracker
PLAYER
CLUB
INITIAL RATING
ONE WIN
QUARTER-FINALS
SEMI-FINALS
FINAL
WINNER
FINAL RATING
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
91
Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
90
David Alaba
Real Madrid
89
90
Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
89
90
Kalvin Phillips
Manchester City
88
Lucas Moura
Tottenham
88
Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
87
Donyell Malen
Borussia Dortmund
87
Giacomo Raspadori
Napoli
86
88
Emil Forsberg
RB Leipzig
86
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
86
Tuta
Frankfurt
85
Europa & Conference League Upgrade Tracker
PLAYER
CLUB
INITIAL RATING
ROUND OF 16
QUARTER-FINALS
SEMI-FINALS
FINAL
WINNER
FINAL RATING
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
90
91
Anthony Martial
Manchester United
89
90
Ferran Torres
Barcelona
88
NO MORE UPGRADES
Federico Chiesa
Juventus
88
89
Moussa Diaby
Bayer Leverkusen
88
89
Kevin Volland
AS Monaco
87
NO MORE UPGRADES
Brais Mendes
Real Sociedad
86
88
Erik Lamela
Sevilla
86
88
Juan Miranda
Real Betis
86
88
Youcef Atal
Nice
87
88
Felipe Anderson
Lazio
85
87
