World Cup Icon Gary Lineker has been released into FIFA 23 as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC)!
Gary Lineker is one of the best English strikers to ever grace the game. Right up there with Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and co - Lineker was a master poacher who scored goals for fun, which is certainly something he could also provide for you in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
EA have released an SBC of the special version of the special forward that was out in packs during the World Cup promos to commemorate some of Lineker's heroics for England during his playing days.
Here we have how to complete, the cheapest solution and everything else you need to know about it.
How to complete World Cup Gary Lineker SBC in FIFA 23
EA has released an SBC for Gary Lineker consisting of just FOUR squads! These are as follows:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Striker of Barcelona
- Number of Players from Barcelona: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 81
Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top English Football
- Number of Players from Spurs: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack
Very simple for a simply sublime Icon card. Probably the cheapest you'll ever be able to pick in FIFA Ultimate Team - but just how much does he cost, and what's his cheapest solution?
Read More: Top 10 best hidden gems in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Cheapest Solution
Here we have the cheapest solutions for the Gary Lineker SBC, courtesy of EASYSBC.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Striker of Barcelona
Top English Football
Cost
Here is the overall cost. All prices are correct as of FUTBIN on 28/02/2023.
- Xbox/Playstation: 75k
- Origin: 70k
This SBC is fantastic value for an Icon card and should be completed ASAP!
Read More: FIFA 23 TOTS: When does Team of the Season start?
Keep up to date with all the latest FIFA-related and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.