World Cup Icon Gary Lineker has been released into FIFA 23 as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC)!

Gary Lineker is one of the best English strikers to ever grace the game. Right up there with Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and co - Lineker was a master poacher who scored goals for fun, which is certainly something he could also provide for you in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA have released an SBC of the special version of the special forward that was out in packs during the World Cup promos to commemorate some of Lineker's heroics for England during his playing days.

Here we have how to complete, the cheapest solution and everything else you need to know about it.

How to complete World Cup Gary Lineker SBC in FIFA 23

EA has released an SBC for Gary Lineker consisting of just FOUR squads! These are as follows:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Striker of Barcelona

Number of Players from Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top English Football

Number of Players from Spurs: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Very simple for a simply sublime Icon card. Probably the cheapest you'll ever be able to pick in FIFA Ultimate Team - but just how much does he cost, and what's his cheapest solution?

Cheapest Solution

Here we have the cheapest solutions for the Gary Lineker SBC, courtesy of EASYSBC.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Striker of Barcelona

Top English Football

Cost

Here is the overall cost. All prices are correct as of FUTBIN on 28/02/2023.

Xbox/Playstation: 75k

75k Origin: 70k

This SBC is fantastic value for an Icon card and should be completed ASAP!

