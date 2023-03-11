Quick Links
World Cup Icon Gheorghe Hagi has been released into FIFA 23 as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC)!
The Romanian was one of the greatest centre-attacking midfielders to ever grace the beautiful game. In a fantastic game that spanned over 427 games, he played for some of the greatest clubs in world football - including Galatasaray, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
This particular card is celebrating his performances for his national side of Romania in the World Cup, where he was undoubtedly the star player in the side.
He is phenomenal in FIFA 23 and has a cracking card with ridiculous stats, that you can obtain right now in the game via an SBC. Here's everything you need to know about it,
How to complete World Cup Ghoerghe Hagi SBC in FIFA 23
EA has released an SBC for Gheorghe Hagi consisting of just FIVE squads! These are as follows:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Los Blancos
- Number of Players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack
Blaugrana
- Number of Players from Barcelona: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of Players from La Liga: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Very simple for a simply sublime Icon card - but just how much does he cost, and what's his cheapest solution?
Cheapest Solution
Here we have the cheapest solutions for the Gheorghe Hagi SBC, courtesy of EASYSBC.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Los Blancos
Blaugrana
League Legend
Cost
Here is the overall cost. All prices are correct as of FUTBIN on 10/03/2023.
- Xbox/Playstation: 155k
- Origin: 170k
Is he worth it?
Undoubtedly... yes! Hagi is well worth it.
He is a top-quality CAM and has that elusive five-star weak foot which is so mightily useful in FUT. Being an Icon card, he also fit into any side - so there's no excuse to not pick up the Romanian playmaker.
Are you going to pick up Hagi's World Cup Icon card in FIFA 23?