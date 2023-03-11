World Cup Icon Gheorghe Hagi has been released into FIFA 23 as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC)!

The Romanian was one of the greatest centre-attacking midfielders to ever grace the beautiful game. In a fantastic game that spanned over 427 games, he played for some of the greatest clubs in world football - including Galatasaray, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

This particular card is celebrating his performances for his national side of Romania in the World Cup, where he was undoubtedly the star player in the side.

He is phenomenal in FIFA 23 and has a cracking card with ridiculous stats, that you can obtain right now in the game via an SBC. Here's everything you need to know about it,

How to complete World Cup Ghoerghe Hagi SBC in FIFA 23

EA has released an SBC for Gary Lineker consisting of just FIVE squads! These are as follows:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Los Blancos

Number of Players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Blaugrana

Number of Players from Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Number of Players from La Liga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Very simple for a simply sublime Icon card - but just how much does he cost, and what's his cheapest solution?

Cheapest Solution

Here we have the cheapest solutions for the Gheorghe Hagi SBC, courtesy of EASYSBC.

Born Legend

Rising Star

Los Blancos

Blaugrana

League Legend

Cost

Here is the overall cost. All prices are correct as of FUTBIN on 10/03/2023.

Xbox/Playstation: 155k

155k Origin: 170k

Is he worth it?

Undoubtedly... yes! Hagi is well worth it.

He is a top-quality CAM and has that elusive five-star weak foot which is so mightily useful in FUT. Being an Icon card, he also fit into any side - so there's no excuse to not pick up the Romanian playmaker.

Are you going to pick up Hagi's World Cup Icon card in FIFA 23?