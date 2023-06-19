FIFA 23's Shapeshifters promo has started with a bang.

There has been a wide range of fairly priced meta players available through the Squad Building Challenges section. For us, Gianluca Zambrotta is the best player that has been released so far in the promo.

Zambrotta is one of football's greatest-ever fullbacks, with the versatility to play at either right back or left back available with many of his Ultimate Team cards. However, his Shapeshifters card has offered a unique central midfield variant.

The Italian is exceptionally well-rounded and would be perfectly suited to playing in midfield. But equally, his card could help with chemistry for players who are looking to move a midfielder into defence to suit the current five-at-the-back meta.

Zambrotta's newest addition to FUT could be deployed in any area of the pitch, but he is perhaps most suited to playing a box-to-box midfield role, due to his high defensive and attacking work rates. Nevertheless, the Icon from Italy is a must-complete SBC in FIFA 23.

Here we will look at which squads are required in order to acquire the FIFA World Cup winner for your Ultimate Team, as well as the cheapest solutions.

How to Complete Shapeshifters Icon Gianluca Zambrotta SBC in FIFA 23

The SBC for Shapeshifters Icon Gianluca Zambrotta requires just six squads. Here is what they consist of:

The first step of completing the new Zambrotta SBC is to complete two segments which are typical of any Icon SBC. Players must submit a full bronze rare lineup, followed by a lineup entirely of silver rare players.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

The next part of the SBC allows players to earn Zambrotta's new card on a five-game loan. This means you can even try before you buy with the Italian midfielder. An 81-rated squad is required with a minimum of one rare player.

On a Loan

Number of Rare Players: Minimum 1

Squad Rating: 81

Reward: Shapeshifter Zambrotta 5-game loan.

The remaining half of completing the SBC is where most of the value is held. The League Legend aspect of the challenge requires an 87-rated squad including one Serie A player in order to complete.

League Legend

Serie A Players: Minimum 1

Squad Rating: 87

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

At the final leg of acquiring Zambrotta, 88 and 89-rated squads are required - which will certainly set your Coin total back the furthest. The Top-notch challenge demands an 88-rating with a minimum of one Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions player.

Top-notch

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions Players: Minimum 1

Squad Rating: 88

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

The final step known as League Finesse requires an 89-rating with a single La Liga Santander player at minimum.

League Finesse

LaLiga Santander Players: Minimum 1

Squad Rating: 89

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

The Italian should set players back an amount that equates roughly to 500,000 Coins. Which is definitely a bargain for a player of Zambrotta's quality.

But you must use the cheapest squad solutions in order to acquire the midfield all-rounder for that fee.

Cheapest Solutions

Here we have the cheapest solutions for the Gianluca Zambrotta SBC, courtesy of EASYSBC.

Born Legend

Rising Star

On a Loan

League Legend

Top-notch

League Finesse

Overall the Zambrotta SBC will set you back around 500,000 Coins.

If you have higher rated untradeable fodder in your club, then you could even complete this SBC with an even smaller Coin total. If you wish to complete the challenge from scratch, then here we have outlined the cheapest approach possible.

Is Shapeshifters Icon Zambrotta Worth It?

The Shapeshifters Icon Zambrotta is certainly worth its cost in FUT. At roughly 500,000 Coins it stands as one of the greatest player SBC's of FIFA 23 so far. Zambrotta's card instantly becomes one of the most well-rounded players in Ultimate Team, and will certainly be a strong starting option for the remainder of the game's cycle.